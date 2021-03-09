Light Pole Collapses, Crushes Bleachers at Otay Ranch High School

A stadium light pole at Otay Ranch High School caught fire and collapsed, crushing a section of bleachers and damaging the track below.

Chula Vista Fire Department firefighters responded to the school on Olympic Parkway at around 7:30 p.m., but had to wait about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze while San Diego Gas & Electric turned the power off, according to CVFD Captain Linda D'Orsi.

The pole broke about 15 feet from the ground, and the upper section, about 50 or 60 feet of pole, toppled down over a section of bleachers lining the track and football field. The light bank at the top of the pole crashed onto the track, sending glass and dented light canisters in every direction.

No school buildings were damaged, Captain D'Orsi said. The stadium was not in use when the pole caught fire.

CVFD is investigating the cause of the fire.