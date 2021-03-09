Chula Vista

Light Pole Collapses, Crushes Bleachers at Otay Ranch High School

The stadium at the high school in Southern San Diego County was not in use when the pole collapsed

By Rafael Avitabile

A stadium light pole at Otay Ranch High School caught fire and collapsed, crushing a section of bleachers and damaging the track below.

Chula Vista Fire Department firefighters responded to the school on Olympic Parkway at around 7:30 p.m., but had to wait about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze while San Diego Gas & Electric turned the power off, according to CVFD Captain Linda D'Orsi.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Stays in Purple Tier

storm Mar 8

San Diego's Weather This Week: ‘Significant' Storm Coming, With Wind and Snow

A light pole caught fire and collapsed at Otay Ranch High School, crushing a section of bleachers below.
Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The pole broke about 15 feet from the ground, and the upper section, about 50 or 60 feet of pole, toppled down over a section of bleachers lining the track and football field. The light bank at the top of the pole crashed onto the track, sending glass and dented light canisters in every direction.

No school buildings were damaged, Captain D'Orsi said. The stadium was not in use when the pole caught fire.

CVFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaOtay Ranch High Schoolcvfd
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us