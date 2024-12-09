License-plate reader was used to find hit-and-run killer: El Cajon police

A suspect who fled after his pickup killed a man walking in El Cajon is in custody after being tracked down with the help of a license-place reader, according to investigators in the East County City.

The white 2005 Dodge Ram was heading westbound when it struck the 63-year-old pedestrian in the 1300 block of East Main Street at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene, Lt. Darrin Forster said.

Police said witnesses told them the truck never stopped after it hit the victim.

Using images from a surveillance-camera system, investigators were able to identify the truck. Investigators then contacted the pickup's registered owner, who, in turn, identified the "current driver of the vehicle," a 64-year-old man who, police said, told them where the truck was parked and then met with officers in the 1400 block of East Main Street, near where the incident occurred. He was arrested at that location for felony hit-and-run, authorities said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators, who said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the death, are asking anyone with information about the death to call (619) 579-3311.