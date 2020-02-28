Del Mar

Water Rescue Underway Off Del Mar

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A water rescue was underway in Del Mar on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after authorities received a report of people yelling for help in the water.
A largescale water rescue is underway after authorities received a report of people yelling in distress off the waters of Del Mar.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in at about 4:30 a.m. At the scene, deputies contacted a few people who were coming in to shore with the surf. Those people told authorities there were up to 17 people on a boat.

As more people came in with the surf, deputies began to assist with life-saving measures.

Authorities were unable to tell how many people could still be in the water because it was dark. For that reason, deputies do not have anyone in the water who is able to look for anyone else at sea.

Del Mar
