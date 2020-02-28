Water Rescue Underway Off Del Mar

A largescale water rescue is underway after authorities received a report of people yelling in distress off the waters of Del Mar.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in at about 4:30 a.m. At the scene, deputies contacted a few people who were coming in to shore with the surf. Those people told authorities there were up to 17 people on a boat.

As more people came in with the surf, deputies began to assist with life-saving measures.

Authorities were unable to tell how many people could still be in the water because it was dark. For that reason, deputies do not have anyone in the water who is able to look for anyone else at sea.