A water main break flooded a La Mesa home with inches of water and shut down roads in the area, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Fresno Avenue and Upland Street were closed near their intersection at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the city. This is residential area.

Heavy water was coming out of the broken six-inch cast iron pipe, LMPD Sgt. Purdy said. The water has since been shut off.

It caused one home's basement to take about three inches of water, Purdy said.

The incident left 44 customers without water, according to Helix Water District. Crews are at the scene repairing the damages.

The closure will last for an “unknown duration,” the city said. Though a small portion of the roadway has been lifted at around 10:30 a.m.

Helix Water District said it could take up to 10 hours to repair.

LMPD and Helix Water District are responding to the incident.