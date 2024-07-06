La Jolla roads closed due to officer-involved shooting: SDPD

San Diego police have been responding to a shooting involving an officer in the Bird Rock area of La Jolla on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The intersection of La Jolla Boulevard and Midway Street will be closed in all directions for several hours following the incident due to a police investigation, SDPD wrote on X (formerly known as twitter) around 10 a.m.

Police urged the public to use alternate routes.

Due to a police investigation, the intersection at La Jolla Blvd & Midway Street is closed in all directions for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ejKQyr7ymd — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 6, 2024

No other information was available. This is an active story that will be updated as more information arrives.