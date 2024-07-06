La Jolla

La Jolla roads closed due to officer-involved shooting: SDPD

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police responded to a shooting involving officers in the Bird Rock area of La Jolla on July 6, 2024, according to the San Diego Police Department. (On.SceneTV)
San Diego police have been responding to a shooting involving an officer in the Bird Rock area of La Jolla on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The intersection of La Jolla Boulevard and Midway Street will be closed in all directions for several hours following the incident due to a police investigation, SDPD wrote on X (formerly known as twitter) around 10 a.m.

Police urged the public to use alternate routes.

No other information was available. This is an active story that will be updated as more information arrives.

