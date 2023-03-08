Judge Resentences Convicted Murderer Under New State Law

A man who was found guilty of causing the death of a 24-year-old and injuring a passenger in a 2018 crash, was resentenced Wednesday thanks to a new California law.

Ruiz, a former resident of Spring Valley, was convicted of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence causing injury. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

On Sept. 17, 2018, Ruiz lost control and crashed a Mercedes on eastbound State Route 94 near Sweetwater Springs Boulevard. Killing Melanie Alexandra Feliciano, who California Highway Patrol said was seated unrestrained on the vehicle's center console. Ruiz and a 22-year-old woman from La Mesa ran from the scene but were later arrested.

Officers found heroin in the Mercedes after the crash and say Ruiz was driving on a suspended license.

On Wednesday, Ruiz was resentenced under a new law that says the judge has the discretion to sentence Ruiz on the lesser offense of gross vehicular manslaughter. His sentence was reduced to 15 years in state prison, with credit for time already served.

It wasn’t the outcome San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans wanted, but she said under the new law, the judge can make the determination on a case-by-case basis.

“The judges have this discretion. They can obviously use it. The law is on a case-by-case basis, so the judge decided, in this case, it was the appropriate thing. While I may disagree, and while the life sentence may be the most appropriate, the judge from this point forward would have the opportunity to analyze all the facts of the case, all the facts of the person in front of them, and make the decision that is most appropriate,” Evans said.

"Based upon the new law in California, the court is now allowed to sentence a defendant on the lesser offense, lesser punishment instead of the term that carries the longer sentence," Judge Roderick Ward Shelton said.

Shelton did not give specific reasons for the reduced sentence. But did stress the implications and consequences of driving under the influence.

Ruiz did not address the court Wednesday. But his attorney, John O'Connell, who wasn't Ruiz's trial attorney, did tell the judge, Ruiz has been attending drug rehab while in prison. He also said Ruiz was remorseful and had family support if he were to be released from prison.

Evans said the victims' families were fine with what the judge decided was best in Wednesday's resentencing.