January, February Driest Months of the Year: NWS

The National Weather Service said the combination of a very dry January and an even drier February made for one of the driest first two months of any calendar year on record across much of southwestern California.

“Rainfall generally averaged well less than 10 percent of normal for the two-month period in most areas,” the NWS said.

In Northern California, downtown Sacramento and downtown San Francisco each recorded not a drop of rain in February.

San Diego ranked at #6 in the top 10 driest locations. San Diego ranked above average compared to other locations in California, according to NWS.

Dry times for 2020, here are a list of #climate sites and how they rank for January to February precipitation combined, fortunately rain in the forecast a couple times in March but after a wet start to the water year (October 1 start) California has been very dry (norcal drier) pic.twitter.com/4v7eDC9oVt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 2, 2020

David Ross with Walter Anderson’s Nursery in Poway said he's not concerned about the dry month.

"So far for the year, for the water year, which started last fall, we are doing OK. We are ahead of normal in San Diego," Ross said.

He said he has seen some plants thrive in this environment like citrus and roses.

"We got good rain in January which got all the natives growing. Yes, it was dry in February but not dry enough for long enough yet," Ross said.

San Diego County can expect some more rain coming as early as Saturday night and another chance of rain next week, NBC 7's meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said.