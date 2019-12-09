Sheena Parveen’s Forecast

A storm system impacting parts of Southern California will mainly bring snow to mountains NORTH of San Diego county. The moisture will miss our area and only give us mostly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures. Then the storm system will dive South, staying offshore today and continuing to miss our area. Expect more sunshine tomorrow as the clouds move out, and a dry and sunny start to 2020! Skies look mostly clear for New Year’s Eve with temperatures near 50 by midnight downtown.

High surf later this week - Thursday and Friday: 8-10ft surf in San Diego County is likely

Today:

Coast: cloudy, slight chance for sprinkles – low 60s

Inland: mostly cloudy – mid to low 60s

Mountains: mostly cloudy, E 30mph – upper 30s

Deserts: mostly cloudy, upper 50s �S|�8