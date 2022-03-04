It's Here: Winter Storm Packing Rain, Wind, Snow Arrives in San Diego County

San Diego County will be under inclement weather Friday morning and lasting into Sunday morning, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region, prompting the National Weather Service to post a winter weather advisory.

According to the NWS, a pair of low pressure systems will track over Southern California, preceded by a cold front, generating a mixed bag of atmospheric activity.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday, applying to locations above 4,500 feet initially.

"A line of moderate showers is likely to accompany the front, along with a chance of a few thunderstorms," according to an NWS statement. "The front will sweep rapidly inland before sun-up, but cold, unstable conditions will persist over SoCal, continuing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through about midday Friday."

The San Diego metropolitan area is likely to receive a quarter- to a half-inch of precipitation Thursday night and Friday morning, with a tenth to a quarter-inch possible Friday afternoon and evening, meteorologists said. Another tenth of an inch is in the forecast for Saturday.

Encinitas recorded .83 inches of rain as of 2:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Sylvan Meadows recorded .51 inches of rain and El Camino Del Norte recorded .42 inches of rain.

Quarry Road in Springs Valley was closed from Elkelton Place and State Route 125 because of flooding, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Flooding was also reported in lanes of Interstate 5 near the State Route 15 north exit toward Riverside.

"Snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches above 7,500 feet, 6 to 8 inches from 6,500 feet to 7,500 feet, 4 to 6 inches from 5,500 to 6,500 feet, and 2 to 4 inches from 4,000 to 5,500 feet are expected," the NWS stated.

Winds are likely to average 25 to 35 mph as the front scoots east, with gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations, mostly mountains and passes, though the Coachella Valley will be impacted as well, forecasters said.

The next trough of low pressure will dive south from the Pacific Northwest Saturday, further lowering snow levels to 3,500 feet, according to the Weather Service.

"The inside track of this (second) storm will greatly limit valley precipitation amounts, but snowfall could still be very impactful over the mountains," the NWS said.

High temperatures in the San Diego metro area Friday are expected to hover in the near 60, with lows in the low 50s.

A warming trend will begin Monday and last through the week, along with generally dry conditions, according to the NWS.