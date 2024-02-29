In Your Neighborhood

NBC 7 goes In Your Neighborhood to share the stories that matter to your community
Restaurants

Chuck E. Cheese offering family memberships in San Diego pilot program

There are eight Chuck E. Cheese locations around San Diego County, and more than 500 around the globe

By Eric S. Page

Logo and sign on facade of Chuck E Cheese's children's activity company in Dublin, California, July 23, 2018.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The bright colors, the bright voices, the prizes, the pizza.

The games, the game tickets.

Some people can't get enough of that purple-shirted mouse house, no matter how many birthday parties they go to, and if they happen to live in San Diego, they're in luck.

The Irving, Texas-based "global family entertainment fun center" company said in a news release issued on Leap Day that it was wading into the field of membership programs with a pilot program in San Diego, expecting to roll it out in other markets later in 2024.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Interested families will be able to sign up for gold, silver and bronze tiers (can platinum be far behind, really?), with monthly rewards breaking out this way:

Gold, $29.99 a month

  • 300 Play Points
  • 1,000 e-tickets
  • 50% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

Silver, $11.99 a month

  • 115 Play Points
  • 300 e-tickets
  • 30% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

Bronze, $7.99 a month

  • 70 Play Points
  • 200 e-tickets
  • 20% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

The marketing types at Chuck E. also said they're doing renovations at locations in San Diego, L.A., San Francisco and Fresno, and that visitors will notice new games and technology upgrades, some of which will be a relief to our post-COVID selves, including touchless payment and e-tickets instead of tokens.

Local

election Feb 19

Voting Guide: What San Diego voters should know about California's 2024 Primary Election

Carlsbad Feb 25

It's blooming time: What to know before the Carlsbad Flower Fields open on Friday

Need more? How about these new-to-2024 extras headed our way?: "a fully immersive dance-along and concert with music, lights and an interactive dance floor, plus new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones that allow kids up to 52 inhces tall to bounce in a safe, enclosed environment."

BTW, did you know the Chuck E. Cheese chain was founded by the guy who founded Atari. Life's a game, my friend.

This article tagged under:

Restaurants
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us