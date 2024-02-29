Chuck E. Cheese offering family memberships in San Diego pilot program

The bright colors, the bright voices, the prizes, the pizza.

The games, the game tickets.

Some people can't get enough of that purple-shirted mouse house, no matter how many birthday parties they go to, and if they happen to live in San Diego, they're in luck.

The Irving, Texas-based "global family entertainment fun center" company said in a news release issued on Leap Day that it was wading into the field of membership programs with a pilot program in San Diego, expecting to roll it out in other markets later in 2024.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Interested families will be able to sign up for gold, silver and bronze tiers (can platinum be far behind, really?), with monthly rewards breaking out this way:

Gold, $29.99 a month

300 Play Points

1,000 e-tickets

50% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

Silver, $11.99 a month

115 Play Points

300 e-tickets

30% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

Bronze, $7.99 a month

70 Play Points

200 e-tickets

20% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

The marketing types at Chuck E. also said they're doing renovations at locations in San Diego, L.A., San Francisco and Fresno, and that visitors will notice new games and technology upgrades, some of which will be a relief to our post-COVID selves, including touchless payment and e-tickets instead of tokens.

Need more? How about these new-to-2024 extras headed our way?: "a fully immersive dance-along and concert with music, lights and an interactive dance floor, plus new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones that allow kids up to 52 inhces tall to bounce in a safe, enclosed environment."

BTW, did you know the Chuck E. Cheese chain was founded by the guy who founded Atari. Life's a game, my friend.