ICYMI Sunday

In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Jan. 5

Five local "good news" stories from the previous week

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. 

  1. New Year Newborns: San Diego’s First Babies of 2020

New Year. Newborns! As the world celebrated the big arrival of 2020, some San Diego moms celebrated their own big arrivals: little bundles of joy born just after the stroke of midnight. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman caught up with the families.

2. San Diego Public Libraries Launch Winter Reading Challenge

Good news for avid readers! The San Diego Public Libraries kicked off their first-ever Winter Reading Challenge. Those who choose to join must read five books or log five hours of reading. Once finished, the readers will be eligible for a variety of prizes including passes to the Maritime Museum of San Diego, meal vouchers and pencil cases.

3. Happy ‘Bird’ Day: Iconic Stork Sculpture at Sharp Mary Birch Turns 60

If you’ve ever driven down State Route 163 in Kearny Mesa, then you’ve probably spotted a big bird: the stork sculpture perched atop the parking structure at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. On Wednesday, that bird turned 60.

4. Save the Dates: Big Events to Look Forward to in San Diego in 2020

Happy first Sunday of the year! As 2020 unfolds, San Diego will host its share of big events – from the Farmers Insurance Open in January to Pride and Comic-Con over the summer, take a look at our guide for noteworthy local happenings spanning the New Year.

5. Double-Amputee, Air Force Veteran Celebrates 90th Birthday by Skydiving

 “It was a beautiful view, and I was looking over where I used to hike up in the mountains.” A Valley Center Air Force Veteran celebrated his 90th birthday in style by jumping out a plane with his daughter. NBC 7’s Joe Little caught up with him.

