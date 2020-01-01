San Diego Public Libraries Launch Winter Reading Challenge

The San Diego Public Libraries kick-off their first-ever Winter Reading Challenge.

Similar to their Summer Reading Program, this challenge is open to readers of all ages.

Those who choose to join must read five books or log five hours of reading. Once finished, the readers will be eligible for a variety of prizes including passes to the Maritime Museum of San Diego, meal vouchers and pencil cases.

“The program is a great opportunity for students to continue their learning outside of the classroom and to encourage a culture of literacy and reading in our communities,” Library Director Misty Jones said.

The theme of the reading challenge is, “Litera-SEA” which encourages readers to "find adventures in the pages of the book."

The program runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31. Participants can register online or visit any of the 36 city of San Diego libraries. To view a list of recommended books, visit the library’s website.