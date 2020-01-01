New Year Newborns: San Diego’s First Babies of 2020

New Year. Newborns! As the world celebrated the big arrival of 2020, some San Diego moms celebrated their own big arrivals: little bundles of joy born just after the stroke of midnight.



At Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, one mom gave birth at 12:02 a.m. on New Year's Day, welcoming a little one who is believed to be San Diego County’s first baby of 2020.

Fourteen minutes later, at 12:16 a.m. on the dot, another mom delivered her baby at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, a Scripp Health spokesperson told NBC 7.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Scripps clocked another one: a baby making its grand debut at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista.

And, over at a local Kaiser Permanente facility, the first New Year's Day baby for Kaiser came just after 1 a.m.

NBC 7 is working to gather details about the newborns and those precious, memorable moments when they were placed in their proud mamas' arms. Check back for updates later.