In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

Tickets for the California Tower at the San Diego Museum of Man are now on sale to the public after it was closed for a seismic retrofit. The iconic Balboa Park-based attraction boasts a 40-minute tour on the origins of the park and some San Diego history.

A local landmark that offers a stunning 360-view of San Diego is finally open once again after undergoing a year of renovations.

2. Mayor Faulconer Helps Celebrate OB Woman’s 100th Birthday With Special Gift

An eruption of cheers surrounded Ocean Beach resident Betty Morse on Thursday after Mayor Kevin Faulconer presented her with a special gift for her 100th birthday.

The San Diego mayor presented a proclamation that dubbed Feb. 20, 2020 as “Betty Morse Day” in the city.

“It talks a little bit about you and your life and your history that we’re all so very, very proud of,” Faulconer said before he revealed a day was named after the birthday girl.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer proclaims Feb. 20, 2020 as “Betty Morse Day” in honor of the Ocean Beach woman’s 100th birthday.

3. Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Raises $119K for Escondido Cafe Owner Hurt in Hit-and-Run

Stars of the Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" were among attendees of a fundraiser Monday for the owner of a retro Escondido, California, restaurant who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash days before Christmas.

The block party-style event, hosted by stars of the restaurant makeover show, raised at least $119,000 for Kaitlyn Rose "Rosie" Pilsbury, 33, the owner of Rosie's Cafe who was struck by a white Ford Explorer while she was riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle through Vista.

The Food Network helped raise more than $100K for an Escondido cafe owner NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the story

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Announces Art Tour Stop in Solana Beach

Music and art lovers will get a sweet surprise from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith as his art tour announced its next stop at the Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach.

Smith will make two live, in-person appearances on Feb. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The appearances are open to the public, but a minimum purchase and RSVP are required, according to the gallery.

4. US Marine Veteran Eyes 3 Gold Medals in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Oz Sanchez is one of the best handcyclists in the world. He has the gold medals and world championships to prove it.

“I have high ambitions of pulling off three gold medals at these games,” said Sanchez, a 44-year-old Paralympian who hopes to make Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

A Mission Valley paralympian is looking for three medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games. NBC 7's Joe Little has more on the ambitious athlete's journey.

5. SD County Health Department Receives $750K Grant for Dementia Research

Several California public health agencies have received $4.5 million for dementia research and community support efforts.

The San Diego County Health Department received $750,000 for dementia research and services from the state of California, the California Department of Public Health announced.

“California has more aging people than any other state in the nation, including more people living with Alzheimer’s, other age-related brain dementias, and the people who care for them,” said former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver.