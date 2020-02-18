Solana Beach

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Announces Art Tour Stop in Solana Beach

The Art of Chad Smith exhibition will be held at the EC Gallery

By Alisa Barnhill

Laura Glass

Music and art lovers will get a sweet surprise from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith as his art tour announced its next stop at the Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach.

The exhibition will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, Mar. 1. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, according to their Yelp.com page.

Smith will also make two live, in-person appearances on Feb. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The appearances are open to the public, but a minimum purchase and RSVP are required, according to the gallery.

Smith chose the Solana Beach location based on their history of supporting music and the arts.

The 30-year member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers holds multiple titles including being a Grammy winner, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Guinness World Record holder, and artist.

Take a look at some of his work in the gallery below:

