Ocean Beach

Mayor Faulconer Helps Celebrate OB Woman’s 100th Birthday With Special Gift

Feb. 20, 2020 was proclaimed as "Betty Morse Day" in San Diego in the birthday girl's honor

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An eruption of cheers surrounded Ocean Beach resident Betty Morse on Thursday after Mayor Kevin Faulconer presented her with a special gift for her 100th birthday.

The San Diego mayor presented a proclamation that dubbed Feb. 20, 2020 as “Betty Morse Day” in the city.

“It talks a little bit about you and your life and your history that we’re all so very, very proud of,” Faulconer said before he revealed a day was named after the birthday girl.

Morse looked overjoyed with the honor as her loved ones cheered.

