Mayor Faulconer Helps Celebrate OB Woman’s 100th Birthday With Special Gift

An eruption of cheers surrounded Ocean Beach resident Betty Morse on Thursday after Mayor Kevin Faulconer presented her with a special gift for her 100th birthday.

The San Diego mayor presented a proclamation that dubbed Feb. 20, 2020 as “Betty Morse Day” in the city.

“It talks a little bit about you and your life and your history that we’re all so very, very proud of,” Faulconer said before he revealed a day was named after the birthday girl.

Morse looked overjoyed with the honor as her loved ones cheered.