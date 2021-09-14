IB Pier Closed After Piece Collapses Into Ocean

The Imperial Beach Pier is closed after part of the pier collapsed into the ocean, officials said.

The Port of San Diego, which manages the wooden pier in the city of Imperial Beach, confirmed Tuesday that the structure would be closed to the public for up to two weeks as engineers assess and repair the damage.

Piling from the pier was spotted floating in the water at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, the port said. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public.

The port's engineering department and consultants were working to assess the extent of the damage and make a determination on the structural integrity of the pier, the port said.

Port officials said that due to high surf that will affect the region for several more days, the team couldn't get below the pier to get a look at the damage or to locate and remove the broken piling.

It could take up to two weeks for the team to confirm it is safe to reopen the pier to the public, the port said. The agency asked the public to avoid the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.

The IB Pier was first built in 1909 and then rebuilt in 1960 and again in 1988.