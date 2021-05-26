Ocean Beach Pier to Partially Reopen Friday

After recent repairs, Council President Jennifer Campbell and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the Ocean Beach Pier will partially reopen to the public on Friday.

Officials said city engineers and maintenance crews have made immediate repairs to make a portion of the pier safe for public access while a longer-term strategy is developed for the future of the pier.

“Although the pier will only be partially reopened, I look forward to working with Mayor Gloria and the community to create a path forward for a long-term solution," said Council President Campbell.

Public access will be allowed up to the bait shop and café and only emergency vehicles will be allowed when necessary. The pier will also close during high tides.

In January, the pier was closed due to major damage suffered during winter storms and required the replacement of several railings along the pier. Service lines to the cafe and the partial reopening have been deemed safe for public use, Campbell said in a statement.

In April, a damage report of the OB pier was released and detailed damages the pier had sustained. The 364-page report written by Moffatt & Nichol, at a taxpayer expense of close to $700,000, found three options going forward.

First and cheapest is repairing existing damage, amounting to $8 million. This will essentially kick the issue down the road. The 55-year-old structure will continue to crumble and degrade, necessitating more expensive repairs in the future

Second, the city could rehabilitate the pier for somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million to $50 million, which would increase service life but "would not address the sea level rise vulnerability," the report said

Lastly, and most expensively, the city could tear it down and build a new one. This would run anywhere from $40 million to $60 million but have a service life of 75 years or more

"I am committed to finding a long-term solution and plan to establish a working group involving our local, state and federal partners, community groups, private sector and nonprofits to find the best path forward for the OB Pier, our historic city landmark,'' Campbell said.

Campbell is convening a community working group that will provide the community with a consistent forum to provide input on the future of the pier. In the coming weeks, the council president will also be hosting a community forum alongside city engineers and department staff to discuss the most recent damage and repairs made.

“The news that the Ocean Beach Pier will be partially reopened on Friday is great news for everyone who loves this iconic San Diego landmark,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “I look forward to working with Council President Campbell and the community on a plan to fully reopen the pier.”

The Ocean Beach Pier first opened in 1966 and is 1,971-foot in length.