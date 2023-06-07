NBC 7

How to watch NBC 7 Midday on streaming

NBC 7's midday news will air on our streaming channels due to coverage of the French Open on Thursday and Friday. Here's how you can watch for free.

NBC 7 logo
NBC 7

Due to coverage of tennis' French Open, NBC 7's 11 a.m. newscast will air on our streaming and digital platforms Thursday, June 7, and Friday, June 8.

It's easy — and still FREE — to watch! Here's how:

On digital: Watch in the player above starting at 11 a.m., or watch on our NBC 7 mobile app.

On streaming channels, tune in to:

  • Roku Channel 4232
  • Samsung TV Plus Channel 1035

On Amazon FireTV:

  • Open the Fire TV home screen
  • Click the News app and select your local NBC channel

Or use Xumo Play. Open Xumo Play on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform, then go to the Live Guide. Scroll down to the last option, Local News.

If you need more details on streaming NBC 7, there's a step-by-step guide here.

