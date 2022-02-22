How Low Can Snow Go? Storm to Bring Snowfall At Unusually Low Elevations

When a winter storm hits the region on Tuesday, it'll bring with it inches of snowfall at unusually low elevations for San Diego County.

Up to three inches of snowfall could reach elevations as low as 2,000 overnight, which includes the rural areas surrounding Interstate 8 near Pine Valley. While snow elevation levels in the 2,000 feet-range are not unheard of, it is certainly not typical for our region.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said it takes the right combination of an extremely cold storm hitting at the right time of day in order to get snow at such low elevations -- which we're getting from this storm system.

First, the cold storm. Parveen said this storm system is accompanied by a dip in the polar jet stream, so it's bringing arctic air with it that allows our typically warm atmosphere to be much colder -- which creates snow.

And, once that snow develops, it takes much colder temperatures to allow it to cling at lower elevations. That's where time of day comes in, Parveen said.

"Most snow will occur late tonight and overnight when temperatures naturally get colder," she said. "Since the snow will be falling at this time, it will become a cycle of cold air, and good snowfall, allowing the air to stay cold and get colder in some cases."



The low elevation snowfall was expected to impact driving conditions.

“You can expect travel is going to be very hazardous,” Parveen warned. “Snow levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could be dropping to 2,000 feet. That is incredibly low. This is a very cold storm system.”

The California Highway Patrol issued guidance specifically for those who are traveling to the Mount Laguna/Julian area.

The agency said with treacherous conditions expected, tire chains will be mandatory. Only vehicles with chains will be allowed access to the area.

To ensure driver’s safety, a checkpoint will be held at Sunrise Highway. There, CHP officers will check if passing vehicles have snow chains. An additional checkpoint may take place at SR-79 from Descanso to Julian, depending on the weather.

“Snow and rain increase hazardous driving conditions,” the agency said in a statement. “Please exercise additional care when driving on slippery or iced-over roadways.”

As a result of the storm, the Mountain Empire School District said it will close its campuses on Tuesday.

Everywhere else in the county is bracing for cold rain, potential thunderstorms and blustery winds. The winter storm comes with several weather advisories and warnings. Read more here.