San Diego County office of Education

Mountain empire School Dist. Closed Tuesday Amid High Wind Warning

The County Office of Education said strong winds can create dangerous driving conditions for school buses

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC News

Dangerous driving conditions created by aggressive winds will keep students in the Mountain Empire School District at home on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The district serves communities along Interstate 8 from Descanso to Jacumba Hot Springs, including areas that are under a High Wind Warning.

  • Schools impacted include:
  • Campo Elementary School (Campo, CA)
  • Clover Flat Elementary School (Boulevard, CA)
  • Descanso Elementary School (Descanso, CA)
  • Potrero Elementary Dual Language Academy (Potrero, CA)
  • Camp Lockett MS (Campo, CA)
  • Pine Valley MS (Pine Valley, CA)
  • Mountain Empire HS (Pine Valley, CA)
  • Mountain Empire Alternative Education (Pine Valley, CA)
Watches and warnings in effect for San Diego County through Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
NBC 7
Watches and warnings in effect for San Diego County through Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Our deserts face gusts up to 70 mph and are under a high wind warning through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and coastal communities are under a wind advisory for the same period. Mountain regions are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The County Office of Education said strong winds can create dangerous driving conditions for school buses.

District closure updates will be shared on the office's Twitter account (@SanDiegoCOE).


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for Feb. 21, 2022

This article tagged under:

San Diego County office of EducationMountain Empire school district
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us