Mountain empire School Dist. Closed Tuesday Amid High Wind Warning

Dangerous driving conditions created by aggressive winds will keep students in the Mountain Empire School District at home on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The district serves communities along Interstate 8 from Descanso to Jacumba Hot Springs, including areas that are under a High Wind Warning.

Schools impacted include:

Campo Elementary School (Campo, CA)

Clover Flat Elementary School (Boulevard, CA)

Descanso Elementary School (Descanso, CA)

Potrero Elementary Dual Language Academy (Potrero, CA)

Camp Lockett MS (Campo, CA)

Pine Valley MS (Pine Valley, CA)

Mountain Empire HS (Pine Valley, CA)

Mountain Empire Alternative Education (Pine Valley, CA)

Our deserts face gusts up to 70 mph and are under a high wind warning through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and coastal communities are under a wind advisory for the same period. Mountain regions are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The County Office of Education said strong winds can create dangerous driving conditions for school buses.

District closure updates will be shared on the office's Twitter account (@SanDiegoCOE).



#Breaking: Due to high winds – which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses – schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22. — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) February 22, 2022

