San Diego Fire-Rescue is battling a house fire in Mira Mesa.

The fire was reported at around 1:54 p.m. at 10159 Embassy way.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the house showing the front as it looked destroyed by the fire. The fire did not seem to extend to neighboring houses.

San Diego Police Department is assisting.

No other information was available.

