House Fire in Solana Beach, Neighboring Homes Evacuating

A fire started at a Solana Beach home Tuesday evening, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to a home around 7:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Santa Helena, north of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, SDSO said.

The homeowner was reportedly being transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, SDSO Lt. Greenawald said. Neighboring homes were also being evacuated due to the fire.

Roads are closed at Santa Helena and Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

The sheriff's department said the bomb and arson squads were not called to the scene at this time.

Solana Beach and Del Mar fire departments responded to the scene.