Hot Temps: Unseasonable Warmth Heats Up San Diego County

Unseasonably hot temperatures will warm San Diego County on Sunday as the region faces a brief warm-up to end the week.

Above-average temperatures have swelled in the county and will make for a hot day across the region, particularly for inland valleys. Meteorologist Brooke Martell said residents can expect to feel the heat and increase in temps.

We're looking at a warm and dry end to the weekend. Daytime highs, in some cases, will be about 10 degrees above average as Santa Ana weather conditions develop. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/YGctpj3kZI — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 24, 2022

“In some cases, anywhere from 10 to about 15 degrees above what we’re normally used to this time of the year,” Martell said of the temperature increase.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures for the county are forecasted as followed:

Coast: low 80s

Inland: mid-80s

Mountains: upper 60s

Deserts: low 90s

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

“This is kind of a precursor to what we can expect Monday because we have even warmer temperatures in store as we kick off another week,” Martell warned.

Meanwhile, mountain communities will experience significant winds while elsewhere will have breezy conditions.

Temps will begin to dwindle and get back to normal in the middle of next week.