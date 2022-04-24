forecast

Hot Temps: Unseasonable Warmth Heats Up San Diego County

Relief won't come until mid-next week since increased temperatures will linger on Monday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Unseasonably hot temperatures will warm San Diego County on Sunday as the region faces a brief warm-up to end the week.

Above-average temperatures have swelled in the county and will make for a hot day across the region, particularly for inland valleys. Meteorologist Brooke Martell said residents can expect to feel the heat and increase in temps.

“In some cases, anywhere from 10 to about 15 degrees above what we’re normally used to this time of the year,” Martell said of the temperature increase.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures for the county are forecasted as followed:

  • Coast: low 80s
  • Inland: mid-80s
  • Mountains: upper 60s
  • Deserts: low 90s
Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

Local

Weekend Events Apr 22

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

San Dieguito Union High School District 21 mins ago

SDUHSD Superintendent Will Sue the District for Retaliation

“This is kind of a precursor to what we can expect Monday because we have even warmer temperatures in store as we kick off another week,” Martell warned.

Meanwhile, mountain communities will experience significant winds while elsewhere will have breezy conditions.

Temps will begin to dwindle and get back to normal in the middle of next week.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan DiegoSan Diego Countyweatherheat
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us