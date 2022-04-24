Hot Temps: Unseasonable Warmth Heats Up San Diego County

Unseasonably hot temperatures will warm San Diego County on Sunday as the region faces a brief warm-up to end the week.
Above-average temperatures have swelled in the county and will make for a hot day across the region, particularly for inland valleys. Meteorologist Brooke Martell said residents can expect to feel the heat and increase in temps.
“In some cases, anywhere from 10 to about 15 degrees above what we’re normally used to this time of the year,” Martell said of the temperature increase.
Temperatures for the county are forecasted as followed:
- Coast: low 80s
- Inland: mid-80s
- Mountains: upper 60s
- Deserts: low 90s
“This is kind of a precursor to what we can expect Monday because we have even warmer temperatures in store as we kick off another week,” Martell warned.
Meanwhile, mountain communities will experience significant winds while elsewhere will have breezy conditions.
Temps will begin to dwindle and get back to normal in the middle of next week.