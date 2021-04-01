Hosmer Helps Padres Top Arizona in Back-and-Forth Opening Day Showdown

Opening Day matchups against Madison Bumgarner have become a tradition in San Diego. And it's one the Padres and their fans seem to enjoy.

For the third year in a row the Friars topped Bumgarner in game one of the season, this time to the tune of an 8-7 win.

A year ago the Padres beat these same Diamondbacks 7-2 to start the year. In 2019 they topped Bumgarner and the Giants 2-0.

In this instance it required a resilient effort in a back-and-forth game. Trailing 7-6 in the sixth inning, Eric Hosmer scored Tucupita Marcano to tie the game. Hosmer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a homer.

One inning later Jake Cronenworth led off with a triple, followed by a Jurickson Profar sacrifice fly to put the Padres ahead for good 8-7. Cronenworth scored three runs, with two hits and two walks.

The Padres' opened scoring for the 2021 season in the second inning. San Diego loaded the bases twice, the first instance leading to a two-run single from Caratini. Myers and Cronenworth scored to put the Padres ahead 2-1.

The fireworks picked up in the third inning. Hosmer snuck a solo blast over the fence in left to give his club a 3-1 edge. Wil Myers followed that with a blast of his own to push their lead to three. The veteran Padres went back-to-back, something the club did six times in 2020.

New catcher Victor Caratini drove in Cronenworth to cap a three-run frame. Caratini drove in three runs on two hits.

After filling the bags again, Madison Bumgarner got Fernando Tatis Jr. to strike out on three pitches to end the threat. Tatis finished 1-for-5 with a run and three strikeouts.

Meanwhile Yu Darvish ran into trouble in his Padres debut. The 34-year-old righty gave up a run in the first inning. He faced four batters and gave up a double in each of the next three innings. Trouble returned in the fifth though, with Ketel Marte and Asdrubal Cabera going deep off Darvish.

Yu went 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk, while striking out six. Darvish threw 93 pitches.

The Diamondbacks continued the homer parade after Darvish's exit in the fifth inning. They did so thanks to a throwing error from Fernando Tatis Jr. The start shortstop threw wide to first base with two outs, pulling Hosmer off of the bag. With Eduardo Escobar safely on board, Tim Locastro tagged Tim Hill for a game-tying two-run shot. Stephen Vogt made it back-to-back home runs to put Arizona ahead 7-6.

After the Padres regained the lead, San Diego's bullpen kept the Diamondbacks in check. Keone Kela, Emilio Pagan, Drew Pomeranz and Mark Melancon combined four four shutout innings with five strikeouts.

