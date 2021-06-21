Holland America to Talk Return of Cruises to San Diego

The full reopening of San Diego County means the return of many things locals and visitors like to do, including hopping on a cruise ship for a vacation out of the Port of San Diego.

On Monday, Holland America Line – alongside San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners and city and tourism leaders – is set to announce its plans to bring cruising back to San Diego this fall.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cruise line’s Koningsdam ship will arrive at the port Monday morning, too, and crew members will be given their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, administered by Sharp HealthCare.

Back in May, Sharp offered more than 100 cruise ship employees their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Port of San Diego’s B Street Terminal – making it the first port in California to offer the coronavirus vaccine to cruise line staffers.

Three cruise ships are arriving in San Diego so crewmembers can be given their first COVID-19 vaccine. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more information on Sharp HealthCare’s involvement in the effort.

According to the Port of San Diego, Holland America Line has been homeporting out of the Port of San Diego since the 1990s – which means its cruises begin and end in San Diego.

The return of the line’s cruises will have a big impact on the local economy. The Port of San Diego said each ship that docks locally contributes $300,000 to the local economy in provisioning, port taxes, and spending. Holland America Line works with more than 35 local vendors who supply the company and its ships with goods and services.

“Usually what happens is out of town visitors will stay overnight the night before and then oftentimes, they’ll stay in San Diego when they come back to dock. So, we can get pre and post-stays out of it,” explained Julie Coker, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority.

The Port of San Diego said Holland America Line is also actively involved in giving back to more than 30 local nonprofits including La Jolla Playhouse, San Ysidro Health and Girl Scouts San Diego.

More information about cruise lines out of the Port of San Diego – and planning your vacation – can be found here.

NBC 7's Rory Devine breaks down the new guidelines for trial voyages.