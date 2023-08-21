Hilary downgraded to post-tropical storm as it moves away from a drenched San Diego County

Hilary updates Now a post-tropical depression, Hilary was out of San Diego County and moving northeast toward Palm Springs and other desert communities

In San Diego County, showers and thunderstorms may linger in the mountains and deserts through the afternoon but the rest of the county should stay dry

Some areas saw more rainfall in one day Sunday than they had for the entire month of August

Hilary continued to weaken as it moved away from San Diego County, but not before drenching the region in inches of rain, causing flash flooding in the mountains and creating powerful winds that downed trees and caused other damage.

Now a post-tropical depression, the remnants of Hilary continued to track north where more heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms were likely. In San Diego County, the has passed. Showers and thunderstorms may linger in the mountains and deserts through the afternoon but the rest of the county should stay dry, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"That tropical storm that moved through yesterday is way to our north,. It's pretty much dying out here," Parveen said. "So you can see what's leftover, a lot of rain continuing to head north but we though are actually going to be drying out as we head through today."

A flash flood watch remained in effect for the mountains and deserts through late Monday. The National Weather Service said it was possible that runoff on the desert slopes could bring flooding. Drivers should also be on the lookout for mud or rockslides.

A beach hazards statement warning of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Strong rip currents and breaking waves of 2 to 5 feet were expected until at least noon.

The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

By the time Hilary reached San Diego County late Sunday afternoon, it was a powerful tropical storm -- the first for the region in 84 years. The tropical storm made Sunday the wettest August day on record for San Diego with 1.82 inches of rain. The previous record was 1.80 inches on Aug. 17, 1977, when post-hurricane Doreen drenched San Diego.

Some areas saw more rainfall in one day than they had for the entire month of August, including Escondido with 2.66 inches, Vista with 2.12 inches and Cuyamaca with 4.11 inches, the NWS said.

Also setting a record with the San Diego River at Fashion Valley, which crested at 9.87 feet overnight and was starting to fall. The crest is nowhere near a record but it is for the summer, the National Weather Service said. The previous highest crest was 8.88 feet on July 20, 2015.

Rescuers pulled 14 people from the flooded river on Sunday. The individuals were stuck on an island of the river and swift water rescue teams had to pull them out individually.

Sustained winds in the 20-35 mph range also knocked down trees and possibly power lines. SDG&E at its peak reported 16,000 people without power in unplanned outages across the county.

Hilary will bring up life-threatening surf and rip currents, affecting parts of the Baja California Peninsula and SoCal into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The Red Cross opened overnight storm shelters in San Marcos and Chula Vista for people who were forced from their homes. The shelters have food and will accommodate for pets, children, seniors and those with disabilities.

Corky Smith Gymnasium: 274 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069

Southwestern College Jaguar Aquatics Wellness and Sports: 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910

From the National Weather Service to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, county and agency leaders gathered Sunday afternoon ahead of tropical storm Hilary’s arrival midafternoon. The officials gave updates on the county’s latest conditions and what residents should do to stay safe.

The storm gathered strength and moisture before making landfall from 2 to 6 p.m. in San Diego County, said Alex Tardy, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

“This is a historic event,” Tardy said. The mountains and desert areas will receive a large amount of rain, which is highly unusual for August, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary's projected landfall.

Newsom activated the State Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), focusing on positioning emergency resources, maintaining road safety, protecting vulnerable communities, coordinating with private sector retailers like Target, and closing state parks and beaches.

“He assured me that the state of California is watching and monitoring the storm closely and that the full weight of our state government will be here to support our city before, during and after this event,” Gloria said.

Following Newsom's steps, San Diego County officials proclaimed a local emergency in response to Hilary on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The proclamation allows county officials to use "all available resources, actions and measures deemed necessary" to protect residents.

City News Service also contributed to this report.