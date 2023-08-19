Hurricane Hilary: What's closed and canceled in San Diego due to the storm

With Southern California under an unprecedented tropical storm warning, San Diegans are preparing for Hurricane Hilary ahead of the expected rain and strong winds that could lead to dangerous flooding.

As a result, some closures and cancellations have been announced beginning Saturday night through Monday.

Here's a list of what's closed and canceled in San Diego County:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Note: This list will be updated with the latest information. Please stay with us for updates.

Transportation

San Diego International Airport: More than 200 flight have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

North County Transit District: The agency responsible for public transportation in North County is reducing service beginning on Sunday morning. The latest bus and train information can be found here.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner: Some trains are canceled Saturday night through Monday morning, including trains 761 and 794, which go to and from San Diego. Other track closures can be found here.

Beaches, parks and recreation

All city libraries, recreation centers, swimming pools, reservoir lakes, parks and beaches will be closed Sunday and Monday, according to the city's website.

Torrey Pines, Balboa and Mission Bay golf courses and the City Administration Building will also be closed.

The city also said trash and recycling collection services may be delayed on Monday.

All state beaches in San Diego County will be closed on Sunday and Monday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Some inland state parks, including Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, will be closed.

Camping reservations are being canceled from Sunday to Tuesday.

Sports

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club canceled its Sunday racing card. The track plans to work in the canceled races on different days over the upcoming weeks, according to a news release.

The game between Padres and Diamondbacks was moved from Sunday afternoon to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

Theme parks and zoos

Legoland will be temporarily closed on Sunday, according to its website.

SeaWorld will be closed on Sunday but plans to reopen on Monday.

Sesame Place San Diego will be closed on Sunday and expects to reopen on Monday.

San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park will be closed on Sunday.

As Tropical Storm Hilary moves across the region, and out of an abundance of caution for our team members, guests, and wildlife, both the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park will be closed to visitors on Sunday, August 20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/I1qaDQY8g8 — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) August 20, 2023

Farmers markets

La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market will be closed on Sunday, according to its Instagram.

Hillcrest Farmers Market will be closed on Sunday.