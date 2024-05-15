Grave with at least 10 bodies found in Tijuana

Several families are currently waiting for officials to identify 10 bodies found in a pit on a hillside in Tijuana.

A non-profit organization, "Buscando a Tolano" supports families of missing persons by organizing search parties. The group was working on a hill in the Cachanillas subdivision where they located 10 bodies thanks to anonymous tips.

"We received an anonymous call saying we were wasting our time searching elsewhere. We were then sent to this location and a photograph saying there were many bodies buried here," said Bárbara Martínez, of the Buscando a Tolano Collective. "So far, we've found five bones on Sunday, four incomplete, one complete, one of them a woman's, and two skulls. Yesterday there were four skeletons and we just found another one."

Martínez stressed that everything seems to indicate that whoever gave them the information observes them at all times because they have been told exactly where to dig.

"In fact, they have applauded us, that we do not leave, that we check well, that we are going to get many people out of here," she said. "We are also observed by people who do not want us to find anything, but we entrust ourselves to God to take care of us and protect us and I believe that all week we are going to have positive results in this place."

Due to the work that can take several days, the group is asking for the help of citizens to join these efforts and thus be able to review this area as quickly as possible.