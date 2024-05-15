San Diego will convert some golf course land, campsites to wetlands in Mission Bay

The De Anza Cove area of Mission Bay will begin nearly tripling its wetlands Wednesday, but at the cost of some recreational space, following the San Diego City Council's approval of the De Anza Natural amendment.

The council unanimously approved the amendment to the Mission Bay Park Master Plan on Tuesday afternoon, which is intended as a long-term development plan aiming to enhance and revitalize the De Anza Cove area.

The plan calls for a multi-use waterfront trail, a nature center and a small non-motorized boat area on the cove, recreational areas such as golf facilities, tennis courts and ball fields, and includes space for camping and recreational vehicles.

"The unanimous approval of the De Anza Natural amendment marks a significant milestone in our years-long effort to preserve and enhance one of San Diego's most beloved recreational areas," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This plan will not only restore vital wetland habitats, but also ensure that De Anza Cove remains a vibrant space for recreation, low-cost visitor accommodations and environmental education for generations to come."

The development of De Anza Natural will likely take years, according to a city statement. The Mission Bay Park Master Plan, adopted in 1994, called for 80 acres of wetlands. The project area, located in the northeast corner of Mission Bay Park, consists of around 191 acres of open water. De Anza Natural will add 143 acres of restored wetlands. This will come at the expense of some campsites and golf facilities.

"This proposal has been a long time coming and throughout the public engagement process it remains clear that De Anza serves a multitude of community interests," said Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava, chair of the city's Environment Committee. "The proposed plan that unanimously passed out of the Environment Committee strikes the right balance that expands critical habitat, protects water quality, preserves existing uses, and thoughtfully plans for the future."

The amendment is ostensibly intended to balance the needs of the environment with those of recreation in the popular area. The passage of De Anza Natural follows community input going back to 2018 when San Diego released its initial concept proposal.

"We know how important De Anza Cove is to San Diegans, and we want to plan for its long-term success with enhanced wetland habitat and exciting opportunities for people to continue to stay and play in this beloved corner of Mission Bay," City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. "We look forward to seeing De Anza Natural come to life with a balance of recreational uses and the wetland habitat, all while preparing for the effects of climate change."

In the future, the city will hold additional public workshops and meetings to develop detailed design plans for site-specific uses. According to the city, it is anticipated that in the interim, existing recreational uses will continue to operate.