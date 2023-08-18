MAP: Here's how much rain San Diego expects to get from Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary is still hundreds of miles from San Diego County and is likely to downgrade before she reaches our shoreline. But the effects of the storm will still be felt across the region in the form of tropical rain, powerful winds and possible flash flooding.

NOAA is using models to predict how much rain San Diego County could receive from Hurricane Hilary over a five-day period. According to forecaster models, some desert and mountain areas could see 4 to 6 inches of rain or more while other parts of San Diego County could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches.

Use the map below to see rainfall predictions for an area near you:

Hurricane Hilary

1-5 Rainfall forecast