High Surf: Where to catch the biggest surf this weekend in San Diego

Surf’s up, and according to National Weather Service reports, some San Diego County beaches could see sets up to 15 feet.

That means many eyes will be on the ocean to take in the view, but San Diego Lifeguard Lieutenant Jacob Magness says spectators will want to keep safety top of mind.

Ahead of the stronger waves, spectators and surfers were already out at the coast in Ocean Beach Wednesday morning.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen breaks down the reason for these astronomically high tides.

“Tomorrow it will definitely be going over the pier,” Lt. Magness said.

On Wednesday, it was pretty close. Matthew Reilly surfed the waves Wednesday morning.

“I don’t remember it ever like reaching the pier,” Reilly said. “That’s above and beyond what I’m used to seeing before.”

With the large surf and high tide through the weekend, Magness wants observers to be prepared and not caught off guard.

You’ll get a strong surge that will take up the entire beach and you don’t want to be between that wall and the surf,” Magness said. “So your best bet is to stay up on the parking lot, stay up on the boardwalk, and stay off the beach.”

According to Magness, sometimes it takes 15 to 20 minutes between large sets to see the larger waves, and spectators could be there for a while and not see the large set. However, when it comes, he says it can swallow up all the bluffs that are near the water.

”Keep your distance,” Magness said. “Do not get anywhere near the surf.”

Want to check out the waves for yourself? NBC7 Chief Meteorologist Sheena Parveen says these are a few places to get a good view on Thursday.

Sunset Cliffs

9 a.m.: 4-6 ft.

Noon: 8-10 ft.

3 p.m.:10-15 ft.

Pacific Beach

9 a.m.: 5-7 ft.

Noon: 8-10 ft.

3 p.m.: 10-15 ft.

Blacks Beach

9 a.m.: 6-8 ft.

Noon: 8-10 ft.

3 p.m. 10-15 ft.

Magness says only the most advanced and experienced surfers should be in the water during the high surf, so don’t be surprised if you are in the water.

”You will see surfers out there. Most of them are really good surfers and they have experience in large surf,” Magness said.

Surfers like Ian Biley look forward to getting out on the water on Thursday.

“There’s a couple spots I’ve been eyeing to go out at – either La Jolla or Point Loma.”

He’s surfed around the world.

“Indonesia, Zicatela in Mexico, Tahiti,” Biley said.

Finding waves like the ones about to reach the San Diego coast. He told NBC7 what that’s like.

“When you see that giant lump of water at you and you’re not going to make it,” Biley said. “I definitely get some butterflies in my stomach and fear going.”

His 20 years of experience carry him through the waves.

“Know your abilities, know your limits,” Biley said.

A sentiment he shares with first responders like Magness.

”Know your boundaries,” Magness said. “Know your limits.”

Magness said San Diego Lifeguards will be at Surf Alert 3 this Thursday because of the high surf. That means seven to eight additional lifeguards will be staged from Ocean Beach to La Jolla Shores.