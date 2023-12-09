Here come the big waves: King tides to hit San Diego beaches this week

King tides are about to roll across the San Diego coast.

The phenomenon, which describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, will begin Tuesday and flow through Friday. A second round is predicted just in time for Christmas, from Dec. 24-27, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

But the highest tides of them all will surge next year from Jan. 10-13.

Here's what to know:

What is a king tide?

A king tide is an informal name for exceptionally high tides known as spring tides, caused by a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull from the moon and sun.

King tide events create a dramatic coastline, with not only the highest tides but also the lowest.

While king tides are known for being exceptionally high, low tides may provide the best opportunity for beachgoers. During these even lower tides, it may be possible to see even more creatures in tidepools and along the shoreline.

Why are king tides unusual?

While high tides occur twice a day, king tides occur only a few times a year when a new or full moon is closest to Earth during specific seasons. On the West Coast, they typically happen around the summer and winter solstice, the latter of which is on Dec. 21, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

An increase in the gravitational pull can be caused by different reasons, like when a supermoon is occurring. Other causes for even higher king tides could be storm surges or an El Niño event, which warms and expands ocean waters.

When can I see the king tides?

San Diego has several stations that report tides to NOAA. Here are the tide predictions from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reporting station at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla:

Date Time High/Low, Height Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 7:43 AM high, 6.38 ft Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 3:08 PM low, -1.09 ft Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 8:20 AM high, 6.52 ft Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 3:50 PM low, -1.25 ft Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 9:01 AM high, 6.51 ft Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 4:35 PM low, -1.25 ft Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 9:46 AM high, 6.32 ft Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 5:23 PM low, -1.09 ft Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 6:37 AM high, 6.24 ft Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 2:01 PM low, -0.95 ft Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 7:15 AM high, 6.34 ft Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 2:41 PM low, -1.15 ft Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 7:52 AM high, 6.32 ft. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 3:18 PM low, -1.18 ft Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 8:28 AM high, 6.19 ft Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 3:54 PM low, -1.06 ft Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023 7:31 AM high, 6.53 ft Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023 2:58 PM low, -1.56 ft Thursday, Jan. 11, 2023 8:15 AM high, 6.74 ft Thursday, Jan. 11, 2023 3:38 PM low, -1.71 ft Friday, Jan. 12, 2023 8:59 AM high, 6.74 ft Friday, Jan. 12, 2023 4:17 PM low, -1.66 ft Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023 9:45 AM high, 6.48 ft Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023 4:57 PM low, -1.39 ft

Check the full calendar of tide predictions from NOAA here.

Check tide predictions for other parts of San Diego County by clicking here and selecting a reporting station closest to you.

Are king tides dangerous?

King tides are predictable, but they are often high enough to cause beach erosion, street flooding and flooding of some homes or businesses that are close enough to the coast. In the past, the very high tide has caused flooding in places like Imperial Beach and La Jolla Shores.

While king tides are not caused by sea-level rise, they can give "us an idea moving forward in time what future tide levels could look like as our sea levels are rising," Parveen said. The city of San Diego is projected to see a rise between 1.2 and 2.8 feet by 2050.

The California King Tides Project, organized by the California Coastal Commission, asks citizen volunteers to document the changing tides, particularly during king tides. Citizen scientists up and down the California coast and upload their videos and photos to help the state keep track of the changing coastline. To get involved, click here.

