Helen Woodward is waiving adoption fees for military families through July 4

As a way to celebrate the upcoming July Fourth holiday, Helen Woodward Animal Center will waive adoption fees for military families, center officials announced Tuesday.

The Paws for Patriots event will run through July 4. KayBella Cares is covering adoption fees for approved adopters, according to the center.

"Helen Woodward Animal Center has been honored to bring smiles to military heroes with sponsored pet adoptions since 2014," officials said in a statement. "Military holidays are an ideal time to do something special to thank the men and women who serve our country and a beautiful way to find loving homes for orphan dogs and cats.

"Helen Woodward Animal Center recognizes the years of comfort, laughter, joy and devotion a loving pet can provide -- all crucial elements to assist military members and their families whose lives have been dedicated to serving our country near and far."

Kendall Schulz, Helen Woodward adoption services director, said the sponsored military adoptions "are such a clear example of people helping animals and animals helping people."

"These pets are so happy to find their new homes and then go on to provide so much comfort to these families who deal with extreme worry, stress and fear when their loved ones are deployed," said Schulz, who thanked KayBella Cares for covering adoption fees.

Helen Woodward also oversees other military-related programs, including the Pet Encounter Therapy that uses therapeutic animals to help lower blood pressure, regulate breathing and improve memory for wounded soldiers; AniMeals, which provides pet food to wounded military members with service dogs; and the hospital Military Fund, which provides free veterinary services for active-duty or disabled military and their immediate family members.

The center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road. Adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are available online.

For more information, call the center's adoptions department at: 858- 756-4117, ext. 1.