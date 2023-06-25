Mission Bay firework show will only happen if enough money is raised, organizers say

Hundreds of residents gathered on shorelines and boats to watch fireworks light up the sky in Mission Bay in 2022.

Last year was the first time in ten years Mission Bay residents were able to experience the show right in their backyards.

“It was so great last year,” said Kathy Dryden, vice commodore with the Mission Bay Yacht Club. "I'm born and raised in Pacific Beach and I've never in my life seen the beaches around Mission Bay as busy as they were last year. So I know there's a lot of people out there that really enjoyed it.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Dryden says it's a forgotten tradition she wants to keep going.

“It really is one of those days that brings family and friends together,” said Dryden.

But for the show to go on they need money.

“Right now we're sitting at about $46,000 in funding,” said Dryden. “However, the show is $75,000.”

The Mission Bay Yacht Club contributed $19,000 and the rest of the funds have been donated by community members and hotels in the area.

In the past, the entire show was sponsored by the yacht club, but in 2012 when the cost became too much for the club’s budget, the show went dark.

With the help of community donations, the yacht club was able to bring it back last year. Dryden is hopeful the same happens this year.

“I do really believe in our community,” said Dryden. “I believe in, you know, the local businesses, and I believe that everybody wants it to happen. And when you want it to happen, it'll happen.”

But with the holiday just about a week away, she’s calling on the community for help.

“Every little bit counts,” said Dryden. “Every five bucks, 20 bucks, 100 bucks counts.”

She’s hoping for a final push to set off the celebration this Fourth of July holiday.

The firework show is tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. Organizers say it will only happen if they raise all the money needed.