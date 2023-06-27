San Diego makes second SoCal travel destination this Fourth of July: AAA

This Fourth of July, local travel across Southern California is expected to be close to 2019's numbers, which reached an all-time high record for that holiday, according to AAA.

Brace yourselves this holiday, locals — San Diego is the second top destination for SoCal travelers, according to a survey done by the Automobile Club of Southern California. The first destination on this list is Las Vegas, the third being the Central Coast, Mexico (cruses and resorts), then the Grand Canyon.

More than 3.4 million Southern Californians will be on the go this Fourth of July, most of them traveling by car, according to AAA.

Travel this year is predicted to surge 4.4% higher than last year and down just 1% from 2019's record-setting numbers.

What days does the Independence Day holiday travel period encompass? Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

Across the nation, almost 51 million people are expected to travel this holiday period, exceeding 2019's national record.

Best and worst times to travel

There will be crowds. How can you skip them? The most congested time for SoCal travelers to be on the roads will be July 2 on Interstate 15 northbound toward Las Vegas. According to AAA, expect that journey to be more than six hours, whereas it would usually take four hours.

Driving along Interstate 10 eastbound from Palm Springs to Los Angeles during the afternoon of July 3 is another hectic period AAA describes as "peak bottleneck period."

AAA's travel tips this Fourth of July for drivers on road trips

Sleep at least seven hours before driving so you're not dozing off behind the wheel

Ensure all riders wear seatbelts

Don't drink and drive. Don't drive distracted

Bring snacks, water, phone chargers and an emergency roadside kit

Thoroughly inspect your vehicle's tires, battery and fluid levels before heading out

AAA's travel tips this Fourth of July for flights