Heat Wave Forecast for Much of San Diego County

High pressure was forecast to strengthen and expand over the Desert Southwest Saturday through the middle of next week, bringing a heat wave to much of the region, the National Weather Service said.

A sea breeze and shallow marine layer was expected to keep temperatures moderated in the coastal areas, along with some patchy night and morning low clouds and fog at times, according to the NWS.

High temperatures in coastal areas Saturday were expected to be 69-74 degrees with overnight lows of 55-60, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 79-84 and 86-91 in the foothills with overnight lows of 55-60.

Mountain highs were expected to be 85-95 with overnight lows of 55-65. Highs in the deserts will be 106-111 with overnight lows of 70-78.

Increasing temperatures and relative humidity of 10-15% were predicted to result in elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoons and evenings.

Northwest winds in the outer waters with a few gusts exceeding 20 knots were expected to continue each afternoon and evening Saturday through Monday.

An excessive heat warning was issued by the NWS from 10 a.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Friday for San Diego County deserts.

Extreme heat arrives soon & will last several days. Many places are under an Excessive Heat Warning as life-threatening temperatures are likely. Take precautions to stay safe: This is NOT your typical desert heat!#nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/FFN69pNOXB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 12, 2021

An excessive heat watch was issued from Tuesday morning through Friday evening for San Diego County mountains. And an excessive heat watch was issued from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening for San Diego County valleys.

The ridge over the Southwest was expected to slowly weaken late next week, with gradual cooling spreading slowly inland next weekend.

County Cool Zones

The county will open a Cool Zone site at the Borrego Springs Branch Library starting Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who enters a cool zone must wear a facial covering inside. This is in adherence to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

More Cool Zone locations will be announced soon. To check, visit the county's website.

Beating the Heat

Residents can cool down with air conditioners or fans, and those who want to go outdoors during the heat wave are encouraged to wear sunscreen. Everyone should remember to drink plenty of water in order to stay hydrated.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and heat cramps pose a threat during these times, especially to vulnerable communities like the elderly and children.

The Centers for Disease Control said such illnesses can be identified by symptoms that include fatigue, headache, cramping, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting and fainting. Anyone who sees someone in distress is urged to call 911 immediately.

It is also encouraged to refrain from leaving children and pets unattended in cars in order to prevent tragedy. Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle can skyrocket within just minutes, causing serious injury or even death.