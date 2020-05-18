Gusty Winds, Chance of Rain Expected in San Diego County

Gusty winds are expected Monday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, plus light rain could fall everywhere except the deserts.

There is a 30% chance of measurable precipitation in coastal areas Monday, while the western valleys and the mountains have a 20% chance, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains could get up to three-tenths of an inch of rain, the western valleys are forecast to get between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch and coastal areas will get less than one-tenth of an inch, forecasters said.

A chance of rain will continue through Tuesday morning in coastal areas and the western valleys, but the rain will stop tonight in the mountains.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west will be 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph this afternoon near-desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

High temperatures today could reach 74 degrees near the coast and inland, 75 in the western valleys, 71 near the foothills, 70 in the mountains and 91 in the deserts.

After the winds die down late Tuesday morning, fair and mild weather is expected the rest of the week, forecasters said.