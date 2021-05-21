Gulls Open Playoffs With Win in Bakersfield

Only one division in the American Hockey League is holding a playoff tournament. Only four teams are in the that tournament. One of them is the San Diego Gulls.

They're one win away from being one of the last two teams playing.

San Diego opened the best-of-three Pacific Division semi-final with a 5-3 win in Bakersfield. Captain Sam Carrick scored the first two goals of the game, both on power plays, to put the Gulls up 2-0. Vinni Lettieri followed with another power play tally to make it 3-0 after two periods.

The Gulls were a perfect 3-for-3 with a man advantage and it's a good thing they were because after that things got a little crazy.

Bakersfield opened the final frame with a pair of power play goals to make it a 3-2 game but with five minutes left Andrew Agozzino finally put one home at even strength to give the Gulls another two-goal cushion.

The Condors tied it again with two and a half to play then pulled the goalie to try and find the equalizer. The gamble didn't work.

Trevor Zegras, one of the most promising prospects in hockey who's back with the Gulls after a successful stretch in the NHL with the Ducks, got loose and slid the puck home for an empty-netter with three seconds left. Zegras also had three assists to give him a 4-point night.

Game two of the series is Sunday night at 5:00 in Bakersfield.