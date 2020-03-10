coronavirus hoax

Grossmont District Official Says Coronavirus Case Rumor Untrue

The false report was posted to a prank news website that claimed there would be no school for "the next couple of days"

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Online Computer Laptop Person Typing Generic
Getty

A Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District official is setting the record straight after a prank news website led students to believe a COVID-19 case was confirmed on campus.

Channel 45 News, a website where users can create their own fake news post, falsely reported a novel coronavirus case at the college and that there “are many more infected.” The hoax report also claimed there would be no school for “the next couple of days.”

“This is inaccurate,” said Anne Krueger, the district’s Communications and Public Information Director. “The District is monitoring the situation closely.”

COVID-19

More on the novel coronavirus' impact

coronavirus 3 hours ago

List of Global Sporting Events Affected by the Coronavirus

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Concerts, Festivals Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

In a letter sent to students on Tuesday, the college said it would inform students, faculty and staff via email, text, voicemail, social media posts and Canvas messages if the campus ever needed to shut down as a result of the illness. It also stated in case the campus shuts down, online courses would be offered as a substitute.

A similar incident happened in January when hoax news articles stated there were coronavirus cases in the Grossmont Union High School District before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed there were none. Officials, then, stated the prank articles were untrue.

It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

As of Monday, there was one presumptive positive COVID-19 patient in San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). The patient was only identified as a woman in her 50s who was taken to an area hospital. Her test results were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Two patients who were evacuated from Wuhan, China to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were successfully treated for the novel coronavirus and later discharged.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus hoaxgrossmontGrossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us