Travel-Related COVID-19 Case Confirmed in San Diego County

A San Diego County resident who recently traveled overseas contracted COVID-19 and is being treated at an area hospital, county health officials announced Monday.

The patient, a woman in her 50s, was sick and in the hospital before she tested positive for the virus, according to Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch.

The patient had contact with one person in her home, and that person is under self quarantine, but there was no suspected contact with the general public, McDonald said.

"It is not unexpected that we will have more cases of COVID-19 in San Diego, and we will report those to the public as they are determined," Wooten said.

Officials did not reveal which hospital is treating the woman, and didn't provide any further details about her recent travels. They also would not say where in the county the woman lives.

Investigators ares till looking into the patient's contact history as it relates to healthcare workers.

"I think there is a balance to be struck and a needle to be thread between our community being prepared, being informed, being judicious and being educated versus reacting inappropriately or having a sense of panic or disproportionate concern," San Diego County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Yphantides.

Hundreds of passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship are en route to San Diego to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The base also served as a quarantine zone for more than 200 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China in early February.

Two people among the 232 evacuees tested positive for the virus and were treated at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest. They were both released after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said they were fully recovered and were no longer infectious.

Several others among the evacuee group showed symptoms that warranted further testing in isolation environments at area hospitals.

A Chula Vista parent who may have been exposed to an AT&T worker that “presumptively” tested positive for coronavirus has quarantined herself and her child as a precaution, according to a Chula Vista Elementary School District official.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors ratified two emergency declarations due the coronavirus outbreak on Feb. 19.

Hundreds of people who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship could be quarantined at MCAS Miramar.