Concerts, Festivals Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

The fallout from the Coronavirus continues to hit the world of entertainment particularly hard as the number of events either being postponed or cancelled outright continue to add up. Here's a current list of some of the high profile concerts and festivals that have been impacted because of the virus.

Officials with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California are reportedly working on a plan to move the festival to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 in an attempt to save the event from cancellation.

Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus. The band announced Monday that March 18 through April 19 shows in Canada and the U.S. will be rescheduled.

Madonna has cancelled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Austin city officials canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival that had been scheduled for March 13-22. The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

The K-Pop superstars from BTS canceled a string of tour dates planned for South Korea set to take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

Green Day postponed its March tour in Asia, which included stops in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.

The release of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

Sony Pictures announced that it's moving "Peter Rabbit 2" to August. "Peter Rabbit 2" had been set to hit U.K. and European theaters on March 27, and open in the U.S. on April 3. Instead, Sony said the sequel to 2018's "Peter Rabbit" will launch on Aug. 7. Cinemas have been closed in China for several weeks.

Miami's annual Winter Music Conference was canceled organizers announced Monday (March 9), following Florida Governor Ron Desantis' state of emergency declaration earlier in the day. WMC had been scheduled for March 16-19.

Also cancelled in Miami was the Ultra Music Festival. Among the scheduled performers were Afrojack, Major Lazer, Zedd, David Guetta, Flume, DJ Snake, and Armin Van Buuren.

The Tucson Festival of Books, which was planned for March 14 and 15, has been canceled. The festival is one of the largest in the country and typically draws over 100,000 people to Tucson, Ariz.

Organizers of the electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland in France announced they have canceled the 2020 winter edition of Tomorrowland due to health concerns.

in France announced they have canceled the 2020 winter edition of Tomorrowland due to health concerns. While the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have not announced the cancellation of any games, the leagues are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis. The leagues made the announcement in a joint statement Monday night. The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” They say the changes will be temporary and that media will still have access to players.

"Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak. The popular gameshows are the latest television project to shift plans due to the new coronavirus. Last week, CBS announced that it was suspending production on “The Amazing Race” in response to the outbreak.