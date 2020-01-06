Gray Whale Graces Black’s Beach Surfers

Black’s Beach got a splash of color when a gray whale swam along its coast Sunday.

Two NBC 7 viewers and drone enthusiasts captured an incredible bird's-eye view of the majestic mammal.

Daina Buchner and Trystan Snodgrass both spotted the beast near the surfing spot in La Jolla.

“This was a very rare experience for me,” Snodgrass told NBC 7. “I spend a lot of time on the cliffs in La Jolla with a spotting scope to see the various marine life that we are so lucky to see here in San Diego.”

Snodgrass said he loves to share the natural beauty of the county.

In Buchner’s footage, a group of surfers and beachgoers were wading in the water near the whale. They tried to keep their distance as the waves pushed them around.

At one point, a large white-capped wave engulfed the gray whale but soon reemerged near the surface of the ocean.

Sunny weather and clear visibility gave onlookers a perfect glimpse into the beautiful creature.