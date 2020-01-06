animals

Gray Whale Graces Black’s Beach Surfers

By Andrew Johnson and Sophia McCullough

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Black’s Beach got a splash of color when a gray whale swam along its coast Sunday.

Two NBC 7 viewers and drone enthusiasts captured an incredible bird's-eye view of the majestic mammal.

Daina Buchner and Trystan Snodgrass both spotted the beast near the surfing spot in La Jolla.

Local

Australia Wildfires 9 mins ago

San Diego Family Sews Blankets for Australian Animals

Escondido 1 hour ago

Community Remembers Beloved Teen Killed in Pickup Truck Crash

“This was a very rare experience for me,” Snodgrass told NBC 7. “I spend a lot of time on the cliffs in La Jolla with a spotting scope to see the various marine life that we are so lucky to see here in San Diego.”

Snodgrass said he loves to share the natural beauty of the county.

In Buchner’s footage, a group of surfers and beachgoers were wading in the water near the whale. They tried to keep their distance as the waves pushed them around.

At one point, a large white-capped wave engulfed the gray whale but soon reemerged near the surface of the ocean.

Sunny weather and clear visibility gave onlookers a perfect glimpse into the beautiful creature.

This article tagged under:

animalsla jollablack's beach
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us