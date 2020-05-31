Grandmother Hit With Rubber Bullet Remains in ICU

A grandmother involved in Saturday night protests in La Mesa is in the hospital after being hit with a rubber bullet by police.

Leslie was standing near the La Mesa Police headquarters at 7:30 p.m. just before things took a violent turn.

Protesters at the police building were mostly peaceful, though some people did throw water bottles and rocks at officers who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

As chaos broke out, Leslie was hit by a rubber bullet between her eyes.

The force knocked her to the ground and people nearby rushed to her aid.

Other protesters were also injured, some in the torso and many struggled to get the tear gas out of their eyes.

Leslie remained in an intensive care unit Sunday and family members have set up a GoFundMe for her medical bills.

Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020