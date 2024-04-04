Pedestrian in bike lane near Balboa Park struck by hit-and-run driver: SDPD

A 54-year-old man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the bicycle lane of Pershing Drive near B Street in Golden Hill, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The man was walking with a friend in the westbound bicycle lane when a vehicle drifted and struck the pedestrian at about 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. The driver took off from the scene and has not been identified.

The injured man was found unconscious and was taken to a hospital for a collapsed lung, a skull fracture, a cervical spinal column fracture, a cut to his lower lip, and an intracerebral hemorrhage, the officer said. His current condition was not known.

The driver could face felony hit-and-run charges if found. Police described the vehicle as possibly a gray, newer model BMW.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.