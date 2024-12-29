Homelessness

Golden Hall homeless shelter closes, residents relocated as City works to increase shelter capacity

The City says residents from the now shuttered, 264-bed shelter were relocated.

By Joey Safchik

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego City officials said every person who stayed at Golden Hall was moved to their "first choice for relocation" after the 264-bed downtown shelter closed its doors this month.

The quiet closure was not surprising. The city announced it would shutter the shelter back in the spring, and stopped new intakes earlier this year.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Tony C., a 70-year-old lifelong San Diegan, smiled as he told NBC 7 about his new shelter at Veterans Village of San Diego. He said officials at the shelter facilitated the transfer.

"It’s a lot better, yes, a whole much better," said Tony, who likes having more privacy in his new space. “[We] eat more. Three meals a day. Real food.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Barrio Logan Aug 11, 2023

New Barrio Logan homeless shelter opens, relocates families from Golden Hall

Homelessness Oct 28

San Diego adding new shelter beds ahead of Golden Hall, Father Joe's closures

Nov 27, 2023

Tuberculosis exposure reported at Golden Hall homeless shelter in Downtown San Diego

Earlier in December, the city reported adding 235 spaces to its safe sleeping sites and 263 new shelter beds, in partnership with Veterans Village, Turn Behavioral Health and the Rescue Mission. There are also plans to expand the safe parking program.

“These additions to our shelter system have ensured that no one impacted by the closure of Golden Hall or the changes at the Paul Mirabile Center will return to the streets,” said Mayor Todd Gloria in a statement.

As the city moves to increase shelter capacity, people are still sleeping on the streets across downtown this December. Jose, a 69-year-old who said he is a Vietnam veteran, watches over his worldly possessions on the sidewalk, just blocks from City Hall.

“God's with me no matter where I'm at. But I don't like this. I don't like it,” said Jose. “I think I deserve better than this, I think I do."

Jose said stints at shelters, including Golden Hall, did not feel safe, or posed a challenge with his wheelchair (an upper bunk is not an option).

“I pray a lot, you know, and I pray for others that are out here. I hope to make it to my 70th birthday,” Jose said.

This article tagged under:

HomelessnessSan DiegoHousing
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us