San Diego City officials said every person who stayed at Golden Hall was moved to their "first choice for relocation" after the 264-bed downtown shelter closed its doors this month.

The quiet closure was not surprising. The city announced it would shutter the shelter back in the spring, and stopped new intakes earlier this year.

Tony C., a 70-year-old lifelong San Diegan, smiled as he told NBC 7 about his new shelter at Veterans Village of San Diego. He said officials at the shelter facilitated the transfer.

"It’s a lot better, yes, a whole much better," said Tony, who likes having more privacy in his new space. “[We] eat more. Three meals a day. Real food.”

Earlier in December, the city reported adding 235 spaces to its safe sleeping sites and 263 new shelter beds, in partnership with Veterans Village, Turn Behavioral Health and the Rescue Mission. There are also plans to expand the safe parking program.

“These additions to our shelter system have ensured that no one impacted by the closure of Golden Hall or the changes at the Paul Mirabile Center will return to the streets,” said Mayor Todd Gloria in a statement.

As the city moves to increase shelter capacity, people are still sleeping on the streets across downtown this December. Jose, a 69-year-old who said he is a Vietnam veteran, watches over his worldly possessions on the sidewalk, just blocks from City Hall.

“God's with me no matter where I'm at. But I don't like this. I don't like it,” said Jose. “I think I deserve better than this, I think I do."

Jose said stints at shelters, including Golden Hall, did not feel safe, or posed a challenge with his wheelchair (an upper bunk is not an option).

“I pray a lot, you know, and I pray for others that are out here. I hope to make it to my 70th birthday,” Jose said.