George Floyd's Cousin Calls for Police Reform, Justice

In front of a group of supporters, Gary Jones, a U.S. Navy Sailor, called for police reform and justice all in the name of his cousin George Floyd.

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last May.

“This has to stop,” said Jones. “We cannot do this no more. We need justice.”

Jones says he found out about his cousin's death while deployed overseas.

“I had to keep my head in the game,” said Jones. “Being in a leadership role I had other sailors I had to lead.”

He recalls feeling angry and frustrated but also inspired by the acts of support for his cousin being seen around the world.

“My cousin was always telling me, ‘One day I’m going to be famous, one day everyone will know me,” said Jones. “I knew that when he told me that, that he had a bigger purpose on earth.”

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has since been found guilty of Floyd's killing and faces up to 75 years in prison.

A federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, finding they had violated Floyd’s constitutional rights.

“Justice has been served to an extend,” said Jones. “Derek Chauvin is where he should be but we still have more to go.”

Now back on solid ground, Jones says he decided he needs to do something.

“It took a lot out of me,” said Jones. “My mom, my cousins had to prep me up. They said, ‘You have to do it, you have to raise your voice.”

Along with other community leaders, Jones is now joining forces to raise awareness of the need for police reform. The group is working to try and pass the George Floyd Police Reform Act. The legislation aims to combat police misconduct, excessive force, and racial bias in policing.

A fight for a change, accountability, and reform in memory of his cousin who one day vowed to change the world.