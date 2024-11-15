Full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled Saturday

If you’re planning a ride on the San Diego rail corridor this weekend, you’ll need to reschedule. The rail will close between the Oceanside Transit Station and the Santa Fe Depot Station in Downtown San Diego at 12 a.m. on Nov. 16 through 5 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Closure for maintenance

The full closure is due to routinely scheduled construction, according to a joint statement from San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and North County Transit District (NCTD).

The closure affects rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) coastal rail corridor, including North County Transit District (NCTD), Amtrak and the freight carrier BNSF, according to SANDAG.

These closures are coordinated between transportation agencies and providers to align work schedules along the rail line and minimize community impacts, allowing crews to complete several weeks of work in one weekend, according to the SANDAG and NCTD statement.

This weekend, November 16-17, all coastal rail service will be suspended between Oceanside Transit Center & Santa Fe Depot for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work. #COASTER will return to its regular schedule Monday morning. #NCTDAlert pic.twitter.com/zuIItO9lvF — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) November 15, 2024

Stabilization work

SANDAG construction crews will conduct stabilization work along the Del Mar bluffs, as well as continue work on the Batiquitos Lagoon Double-Track project. According to the SANDAG website, construction is currently in Phase 5 of stabilization efforts, which includes the addition of more support columns and drainage improvements, new retaining walls, erosion control measures and native plants. These efforts serve to protect the bluffs in the event of earthquakes, large storms and sea level rise, according to the website.

The joint statement said that stabilization efforts in Del Mar will occur continuously. Crews working on the Batiquitos Double Track project will continue construction on the temporary platform parallel to the existing rail bridge.

Community impact

Nearby residents may notice worksite lights and hear loud equipment noise. Increased traffic is expected between the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot, Camino Del Mar and Coast Boulevard just north of 15th Street as construction workers access the bluffs. Pedestrian trails along the bluffs adjacent to the North Torrey Pines Road and Carmel Valley Road intersection and at the ends of 11th and 12th streets will be temporarily closed throughout the weekend, according to the statement.

For a schedule of alternate routes for passenger train service, visit GoNCTD.com or Amtrak.com. The Amtrak website says that bus connections will be available.

*Construction schedules are subject to change.

Visit the SANDAG website for more information on the Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project and the Del Mar Bluffs Phase 5 project.