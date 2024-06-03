LIST: Find free food to support kids this summer at these San Diego locations

The summer months are some of the hardest for children facing food insecurity and Feeding San Diego aims to help.

Starting this month, Feeding San Diego is partnering with recreation centers, libraries and schools to provide meals to children while they are out of school. A full list of locations can be found below and more info can be found on their website here.

More than 100,000 San Diego County children experience food insecurity, according to a new study released by Feeding San Diego's national partner, Feeding America. The summer months are especially hard for those struggling to put food on the table because kids lose access to free meals provided at school. Coupled with inflation and San Diego County's high-cost of living, it's when help is needed the most, the non-profit says.

Those who want to help can support Feeding San Diego with donations here. Volunteer opportunities can be found here.

SFSP Meal Sites

Through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), we provide free summer meals for children under 18 throughout San Diego County.

Meals come in boxes containing one week’s worth of prepared meals (e.g., five breakfasts and five lunches) to be consumed onsite or taken home. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their kids present. Meals are served on a first-come basis.

Site Name & Address Meals Offered Meal Service Days Pickup Times Time Frame Armed Services YMCA

3293 Santo Road

San Diego, CA 92124 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Mondays 7 to 10 a.m. 06/10/24 – 08/09/24 Julian Elementary

1704 Cape Horn St.

Julian, CA 92036 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Mondays 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 06/10/24 – 7/12/24 Mesa Grande Indian Housing Authority

27000 Black Canyon Road

Warner Springs, CA 92086 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Monday through Friday 12 to 1 p.m. 06/10/24 – 08/09/24 Montgomery Waller Rec Center

3020 Coronado Ave.

San Diego, CA 92154 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch TBD TBD 06/10/24 – 07/26/24 San Diego County Library – Jacumba Branch

Jacumba Community Park 44605 Old Hwy 80

Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 12 to 7 p.m. 6/11/24 – 8/20/24 Warner Springs Resource Center

30950 California Highway 79

Warner Springs, CA 92086 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m. 06/17/24 – 7/31/24 Vista Library

700 Eucalyptus Ave.

Vista, CA 92084 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. 06/17/24 – 8/31/24



Valley Center Library

29200 Cole Grade Road

Valley Center, CA 92082 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m. 6/18/24 – 8/20/24 Ramona Community Library

1275 Main St.

Ramona, CA 92065 Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Thursdays 12 to 1 p.m. 7/8/24 – 8/8/24

Summer School Pantries

Select school pantries stay open through the summer months to continue supporting the community. School pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and method of transportation for the no-cost groceries.

Site Name Address Distribution Days Distribution Time Time Frame El Cajon Valley High School 1035 E Madison Ave.

El Cajon, CA 92021 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. 6/4/24 – 6/28/24 Howard Gardner Community School 647 E St.

Chula Vista, CA 91910 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. until food runs out 6/6/24 until next school year Pendleton Elementary 6506 Solita Ave.

San Diego, CA 92115 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12 to 5 p.m. 6/6/24 – 7/12/24 Warner Elementary 30951 CA-79

Warner Springs, CA 92086 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m. 6/11/24 until next school year Castle Park Middle School 160 Quintard St.

Chula Vista, CA 91911 2nd Wednesdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. 6/12/24 until next school year NHA Head Start 3770 Altadena Ave.

San Diego, CA 92105 Wednesday 6/12/24 and

Wednesday 8/21/24 1 to 3 p.m. 6/12/24 and 8/21/24 San Marcos Elementary 1 Tiger Way

San Marcos, CA 92069 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 12 to 1:30 p.m. 6/12/24 until next school year Lincoln High School 4950 Holly Dr.

San Diego, CA 92113 2nd and 4th Fridays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. 6/14/24 – 7/12/24 Borrego Springs High School 587 Palm Canyon Dr.

Borrego Springs, CA 92004 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6/18/24 until next school year Porter Elementary 445 South 47th St.

San Diego, CA 92113 1st and 3rd Wednesdays 9 a.m. until food runs out 6/19/24 until next school year The Preuss School UCSD 3750 Voigt Dr.

La Jolla, CA 92037 2nd and 4th Fridays 2 to 4 p.m. 6/21/24 – 7/12/24 Lexington Elementary 1145 Redwood Ave.

El Cajon, CA 92019 1st and 3rd Thursdays 7 to 9 a.m. 6/26/24 – 7/31/24

Summer Mobile Pantries

Feeding San Diego has partnered with the San Diego County Library system to host free food distributions at county libraries throughout the county during the summer months.

Summer mobile pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and wagons to carry the food, which includes pantry items and fresh produce.

Site Name & Address Type of Distribution Distribution Days Distribution Time Time Frame Poway Summer Pantry

13137 Poway Rd.

Poway, CA 92064 Walk-Up Wednesdays

6/12, 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. June – August 2024 Casa de Oro Summer Pantry

9805 Campo Rd. #180

Spring Valley, CA 91977 Walk-Up 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12:30 to 5 p.m. June – August 2024 Lakeside Summer Pantry

12428 Woodside Ave.

Lakeside, CA 92040 Walk-Up 4th Fridays 1 to 2 p.m. June – August 2024 Borrego Springs Summer Pantry

2580 Country Club Road

Borrego Springs, CA 92004 Walk-Up Tuesday 6/18

Wednesdays 7/3, 7/17, 8/7, 8/21, 9/4, 9/18 12 to 1 p.m. June – September 2024 Spring Valley Summer Pantry

836 Kempton St.

Spring Valley, CA 91977 Walk-Up 2nd and 4th Thursdays 1 to 2 p.m. June 13 – August 8

Imperial Beach Summer Pantry

810 Imperial Beach Blvd.

Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Walk-Up Wednesdays

6/5, 6/12, 6/26. 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28



+Thursday, June 20 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June – August 2024

Parks After Dark

Feeding San Diego has partnered with the the City of San Diego, Live Well San Diego, the San Diego Parks Foundation to provide no-cost groceries at their Parks After Dark events. Members of the community can attend Parks After Dark and enjoy music, entertainment, arts & crafts, and other activities, as well as access a variety of community resources.

Assorted dry goods and fresh produce will be available every Friday during the event. There are no Parks After Dark events on the week of the Fourth of July.

Site Name Address Distribution Day Distribution Time Time Frame City Heights Recreation Center 4380 Landis St.

San Diego, CA 92105 Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 Linda Vista Recreation Center 7064 Levant St.

San Diego, CA 92111 Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 Skyline Recreation Center 8285 Skyline Dr.

San Diego, CA 92114 Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 Memorial Recreation Center 2902 Marcy Ave.

San Diego, CA 92113 Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 Silver Wing Recreation Center 3737 Arey Dr.

San Diego, CA 92154 Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – July 27, 2024

Additional Food Resources

In addition to its summer programming, Feeding San Diego provides no-cost food distributions throughout San Diego County year-round in partnership with other non-profits, faith-based, and community organizations. You can find other distributions near you on our Find Food Map. For additional resources, please call 2-1-1.