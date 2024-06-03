LIST: Find free food to support kids this summer at these San Diego locations

The summer months are some of the hardest for children facing food insecurity and Feeding San Diego aims to help.
Starting this month, Feeding San Diego is partnering with recreation centers, libraries and schools to provide meals to children while they are out of school. A full list of locations can be found below and more info can be found on their website here.
More than 100,000 San Diego County children experience food insecurity, according to a new study released by Feeding San Diego's national partner, Feeding America. The summer months are especially hard for those struggling to put food on the table because kids lose access to free meals provided at school. Coupled with inflation and San Diego County's high-cost of living, it's when help is needed the most, the non-profit says.
Those who want to help can support Feeding San Diego with donations here. Volunteer opportunities can be found here.
SFSP Meal Sites
Through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), we provide free summer meals for children under 18 throughout San Diego County.
Meals come in boxes containing one week’s worth of prepared meals (e.g., five breakfasts and five lunches) to be consumed onsite or taken home. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their kids present. Meals are served on a first-come basis.
|Site Name & Address
|Meals Offered
|Meal Service Days
|Pickup Times
|Time Frame
|Armed Services YMCA
3293 Santo Road
San Diego, CA 92124
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Mondays
|7 to 10 a.m.
|06/10/24 – 08/09/24
|Julian Elementary
1704 Cape Horn St.
Julian, CA 92036
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Mondays
|11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|06/10/24 – 7/12/24
|Mesa Grande Indian Housing Authority
27000 Black Canyon Road
Warner Springs, CA 92086
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Monday through Friday
|12 to 1 p.m.
|06/10/24 – 08/09/24
|Montgomery Waller Rec Center
3020 Coronado Ave.
San Diego, CA 92154
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|TBD
|TBD
|06/10/24 – 07/26/24
|San Diego County Library – Jacumba Branch
Jacumba Community Park 44605 Old Hwy 80
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Tuesdays
|12 to 7 p.m.
|6/11/24 – 8/20/24
|Warner Springs Resource Center
30950 California Highway 79
Warner Springs, CA 92086
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Tuesdays
|3 to 5 p.m.
|06/17/24 – 7/31/24
|Vista Library
700 Eucalyptus Ave.
Vista, CA 92084
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Tuesdays
|2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|06/17/24 – 8/31/24
|Valley Center Library
29200 Cole Grade Road
Valley Center, CA 92082
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Tuesdays
|1 to 3 p.m.
|6/18/24 – 8/20/24
|Ramona Community Library
1275 Main St.
Ramona, CA 92065
|Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch
|Thursdays
|12 to 1 p.m.
|7/8/24 – 8/8/24
Summer School Pantries
Select school pantries stay open through the summer months to continue supporting the community. School pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and method of transportation for the no-cost groceries.
|Site Name
|Address
|Distribution Days
|Distribution Time
|Time Frame
|El Cajon Valley High School
|1035 E Madison Ave.
El Cajon, CA 92021
|2nd and 4th Tuesdays
|7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
|6/4/24 – 6/28/24
|Howard Gardner Community School
|647 E St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
|1st and 3rd Tuesdays
|3:30 p.m. until food runs out
|6/6/24 until next school year
|Pendleton Elementary
|6506 Solita Ave.
San Diego, CA 92115
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|12 to 5 p.m.
|6/6/24 – 7/12/24
|Warner Elementary
|30951 CA-79
Warner Springs, CA 92086
|2nd and 4th Tuesdays
|3 to 5 p.m.
|6/11/24 until next school year
|Castle Park Middle School
|160 Quintard St.
Chula Vista, CA 91911
|2nd Wednesdays
|3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|6/12/24 until next school year
|NHA Head Start
|3770 Altadena Ave.
San Diego, CA 92105
|Wednesday 6/12/24 and
Wednesday 8/21/24
|1 to 3 p.m.
|6/12/24 and 8/21/24
|San Marcos Elementary
|1 Tiger Way
San Marcos, CA 92069
|2nd and 4th Wednesdays
|12 to 1:30 p.m.
|6/12/24 until next school year
|Lincoln High School
|4950 Holly Dr.
San Diego, CA 92113
|2nd and 4th Fridays
|3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|6/14/24 – 7/12/24
|Borrego Springs High School
|587 Palm Canyon Dr.
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
|1st and 3rd Tuesdays
|11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|6/18/24 until next school year
|Porter Elementary
|445 South 47th St.
San Diego, CA 92113
|1st and 3rd Wednesdays
|9 a.m. until food runs out
|6/19/24 until next school year
|The Preuss School UCSD
|3750 Voigt Dr.
La Jolla, CA 92037
|2nd and 4th Fridays
|2 to 4 p.m.
|6/21/24 – 7/12/24
|Lexington Elementary
|1145 Redwood Ave.
El Cajon, CA 92019
|1st and 3rd Thursdays
|7 to 9 a.m.
|6/26/24 – 7/31/24
Summer Mobile Pantries
Feeding San Diego has partnered with the San Diego County Library system to host free food distributions at county libraries throughout the county during the summer months.
Summer mobile pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and wagons to carry the food, which includes pantry items and fresh produce.
|Site Name & Address
|Type of Distribution
|Distribution Days
|Distribution Time
|Time Frame
|Poway Summer Pantry
13137 Poway Rd.
Poway, CA 92064
|Walk-Up
|Wednesdays
6/12, 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7
|3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|June – August 2024
|Casa de Oro Summer Pantry
9805 Campo Rd. #180
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|Walk-Up
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|12:30 to 5 p.m.
|June – August 2024
|Lakeside Summer Pantry
12428 Woodside Ave.
Lakeside, CA 92040
|Walk-Up
|4th Fridays
|1 to 2 p.m.
|June – August 2024
|Borrego Springs Summer Pantry
2580 Country Club Road
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
|Walk-Up
|Tuesday 6/18
Wednesdays 7/3, 7/17, 8/7, 8/21, 9/4, 9/18
|12 to 1 p.m.
|June – September 2024
|Spring Valley Summer Pantry
836 Kempton St.
Spring Valley, CA 91977
|Walk-Up
|2nd and 4th Thursdays
|1 to 2 p.m.
|June 13 – August 8
|Imperial Beach Summer Pantry
810 Imperial Beach Blvd.
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
|Walk-Up
|Wednesdays
6/5, 6/12, 6/26. 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28
+Thursday, June 20
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|June – August 2024
Parks After Dark
Feeding San Diego has partnered with the the City of San Diego, Live Well San Diego, the San Diego Parks Foundation to provide no-cost groceries at their Parks After Dark events. Members of the community can attend Parks After Dark and enjoy music, entertainment, arts & crafts, and other activities, as well as access a variety of community resources.
Assorted dry goods and fresh produce will be available every Friday during the event. There are no Parks After Dark events on the week of the Fourth of July.
|Site Name
|Address
|Distribution Day
|Distribution Time
|Time Frame
|City Heights Recreation Center
|4380 Landis St.
San Diego, CA 92105
|Fridays
|5 to 8 p.m.
|June 20 – August 17, 2024
|Linda Vista Recreation Center
|7064 Levant St.
San Diego, CA 92111
|Fridays
|5 to 8 p.m.
|June 20 – August 17, 2024
|Skyline Recreation Center
|8285 Skyline Dr.
San Diego, CA 92114
|Fridays
|5 to 8 p.m.
|June 20 – August 17, 2024
|Memorial Recreation Center
|2902 Marcy Ave.
San Diego, CA 92113
|Fridays
|5 to 8 p.m.
|June 20 – August 17, 2024
|Silver Wing Recreation Center
|3737 Arey Dr.
San Diego, CA 92154
|Fridays
|5 to 8 p.m.
|June 20 – July 27, 2024
Additional Food Resources
In addition to its summer programming, Feeding San Diego provides no-cost food distributions throughout San Diego County year-round in partnership with other non-profits, faith-based, and community organizations. You can find other distributions near you on our Find Food Map. For additional resources, please call 2-1-1.