Food & Drink

LIST: Find free food to support kids this summer at these San Diego locations

Starting this month, Feeding San Diego is partnering with recreation centers, libraries and schools to provide meals to children while they are out of school

By NBC 7 Staff

A donation of produce made to Feeding San Diego.
NBC 7

The summer months are some of the hardest for children facing food insecurity and Feeding San Diego aims to help.

Starting this month, Feeding San Diego is partnering with recreation centers, libraries and schools to provide meals to children while they are out of school. A full list of locations can be found below and more info can be found on their website here.

More than 100,000 San Diego County children experience food insecurity, according to a new study released by Feeding San Diego's national partner, Feeding America. The summer months are especially hard for those struggling to put food on the table because kids lose access to free meals provided at school. Coupled with inflation and San Diego County's high-cost of living, it's when help is needed the most, the non-profit says.

Those who want to help can support Feeding San Diego with donations here. Volunteer opportunities can be found here.

SFSP Meal Sites

Through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), we provide free summer meals for children under 18 throughout San Diego County.

Meals come in boxes containing one week’s worth of prepared meals (e.g., five breakfasts and five lunches) to be consumed onsite or taken home. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their kids present. Meals are served on a first-come basis.

Site Name & Address  Meals Offered  Meal Service Days  Pickup Times  Time Frame  
Armed Services YMCA 
3293 Santo Road 
San Diego, CA 92124 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Mondays   7 to 10 a.m.   06/10/24 – 08/09/24 
Julian Elementary 
1704 Cape Horn St. 
Julian, CA 92036 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Mondays 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 06/10/24 – 7/12/24 
Mesa Grande Indian Housing Authority 
27000 Black Canyon Road 
Warner Springs, CA 92086 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Monday through Friday 12 to 1 p.m.   06/10/24 – 08/09/24 
Montgomery Waller Rec Center 
3020 Coronado Ave. 
San Diego, CA 92154 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch TBD  TBD  06/10/24 – 07/26/24   
San Diego County Library – Jacumba Branch 
Jacumba Community Park 44605 Old Hwy 80 
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 12 to 7 p.m. 6/11/24 – 8/20/24 
Warner Springs Resource Center 
30950 California Highway 79 
Warner Springs, CA 92086 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m.   06/17/24 – 7/31/24 
Vista Library 
700 Eucalyptus Ave. 
Vista, CA 92084 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. 06/17/24 – 8/31/24 
 
 
Valley Center Library 
29200 Cole Grade Road 
Valley Center, CA 92082 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m. 6/18/24 – 8/20/24 
Ramona Community Library 
1275 Main St. 
Ramona, CA 92065 		Pre-packaged Breakfast & Lunch Thursdays  12 to 1 p.m. 7/8/24 – 8/8/24 

Summer School Pantries  

Select school pantries stay open through the summer months to continue supporting the community. School pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and method of transportation for the no-cost groceries. 

Site Name  Address  Distribution Days  Distribution Time  Time Frame  
El Cajon Valley High School 1035 E Madison Ave. 
El Cajon, CA 92021 		2nd and 4th Tuesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.   6/4/24 – 6/28/24 
Howard Gardner Community School 647 E St. 
Chula Vista, CA 91910 		1st and 3rd Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. until food runs out 6/6/24 until next school year 
Pendleton Elementary 6506 Solita Ave. 
San Diego, CA 92115 		2nd and 4th Thursdays 12 to 5 p.m.   6/6/24 – 7/12/24 
Warner Elementary 30951 CA-79 
Warner Springs, CA 92086 		2nd and 4th Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m.   6/11/24 until next school year 
Castle Park Middle School 160 Quintard St. 
Chula Vista, CA 91911 		2nd Wednesdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.   6/12/24 until next school year 
NHA Head Start 3770 Altadena Ave. 
San Diego, CA 92105 		Wednesday 6/12/24 and 
Wednesday 8/21/24 		1 to 3 p.m. 6/12/24 and 8/21/24 
San Marcos Elementary 1 Tiger Way 
San Marcos, CA 92069 		2nd and 4th Wednesdays 12 to 1:30 p.m. 6/12/24 until next school year 
Lincoln High School   4950 Holly Dr. 
San Diego, CA 92113 		2nd and 4th Fridays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. 6/14/24 – 7/12/24   
Borrego Springs High School   587 Palm Canyon Dr. 
Borrego Springs, CA 92004 		1st and 3rd Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6/18/24 until next school year   
Porter Elementary   445 South 47th St. 
San Diego, CA 92113 		1st and 3rd Wednesdays 9 a.m. until food runs out 6/19/24 until next school year 
The Preuss School UCSD   3750 Voigt Dr. 
La Jolla, CA 92037 		2nd and 4th Fridays 2 to 4 p.m.   6/21/24 – 7/12/24   
Lexington Elementary   1145 Redwood Ave. 
El Cajon, CA 92019   		1st and 3rd Thursdays 7 to 9 a.m. 6/26/24 – 7/31/24 

Summer Mobile Pantries 

Feeding San Diego has partnered with the San Diego County Library system to host free food distributions at county libraries throughout the county during the summer months. 

Summer mobile pantries provide various dry goods and fresh produce. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and wagons to carry the food, which includes pantry items and fresh produce. 

Site Name & Address Type of Distribution  Distribution Days  Distribution Time  Time Frame  
Poway Summer Pantry 
13137 Poway Rd. 
Poway, CA 92064 		Walk-Up Wednesdays 
6/12, 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7 		3:30 to 5:30 p.m. June – August 2024 
Casa de Oro Summer Pantry 
9805 Campo Rd. #180 
Spring Valley, CA 91977 		Walk-Up 2nd and 4th Thursdays 12:30 to 5 p.m. June – August 2024 
Lakeside Summer Pantry 
12428 Woodside Ave. 
Lakeside, CA 92040 		Walk-Up 4th Fridays 1 to 2 p.m. June – August 2024 
Borrego Springs Summer Pantry 
2580 Country Club Road 
Borrego Springs, CA 92004 		Walk-Up Tuesday 6/18 
Wednesdays 7/3, 7/17, 8/7, 8/21, 9/4, 9/18 		12 to 1 p.m. June – September 2024 
Spring Valley Summer Pantry  
836 Kempton St.  
Spring Valley, CA 91977 		Walk-Up 2nd and 4th Thursdays  1 to 2 p.m.  June 13 – August 8  
 
Imperial Beach Summer Pantry 
810 Imperial Beach Blvd.
Imperial Beach, CA 91932		Walk-Up Wednesdays 
6/5, 6/12, 6/26. 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28

+Thursday, June 20		11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June – August 2024

Parks After Dark  

Feeding San Diego has partnered with the the City of San Diego, Live Well San Diego, the San Diego Parks Foundation to provide no-cost groceries at their Parks After Dark events. Members of the community can attend Parks After Dark and enjoy music, entertainment, arts & crafts, and other activities, as well as access a variety of community resources. 

Assorted dry goods and fresh produce will be available every Friday during the event. There are no Parks After Dark events on the week of the Fourth of July. 

Site Name  Address  Distribution Day  Distribution Time  Time Frame  
City Heights Recreation Center 4380 Landis St. 
San Diego, CA 92105 		Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 
Linda Vista Recreation Center 7064 Levant St. 
San Diego, CA 92111 		Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 
Skyline Recreation Center 8285 Skyline Dr. 
San Diego, CA 92114 		Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 
Memorial Recreation Center 2902 Marcy Ave. 
San Diego, CA 92113 		Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – August 17, 2024 
Silver Wing Recreation Center   3737 Arey Dr. 
San Diego, CA 92154 		Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 – July 27, 2024 

Additional Food Resources 

In addition to its summer programming, Feeding San Diego provides no-cost food distributions throughout San Diego County year-round in partnership with other non-profits, faith-based, and community organizations. You can find other distributions near you on our Find Food Map. For additional resources, please call 2-1-1. 

