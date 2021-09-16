FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Air & Space Museum and More

Time to gather the kiddos for family fun, Kids Free San Diego is back for it's 11th year!

October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more.

The annual "Kids Free in October" program is hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and Mission Federal Credit Union. It runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Kids ages 12 and under are eligible for the deals.

Participating locations include:

Attractions

LEGOLAND

San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SeaWorld Spooktacular

Oceanside Adventures

Tavern+Bowl East Village

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Davey's Locker Whale Watching & Sportsfishing

Belmont Park

Flagship Cruises & Events

Murder n' Mayhem, Embarcadero Waterfront History Tour

Cross Border Xpress

San Diego Speed Boat Adventures

HandsOn San Diego

Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego

The Gondola Company

Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego

Toddler's Travels

Paradise Point

Bike & Kayak Tours Inc La Jolla

Bike & Kayak Tours Inc Coronado

City Cruises

San Diego Whale Watch

Lions Tigers & Bears

Hydrobikes San Diego

Museums

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Bonita Museum and Cultural Center

California Center for The Arts, Escondido

California Surf Museum

Coronado Historical Association

Fleet Science Center

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

J.A. Cooley Museum

Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum

Living Coast Discovery Center

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Mingei International Museum

Mission San Luis Rey

Museum of Making Music

Museum of Photographic Arts

The New Children’s Museum

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Archaeological Center

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

San Diego Natural History Museum

USS Midway Museum

Visions Art Museum

The Warner-Carrillo Ranch House

Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center

Restaurants

Maryjane's - Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Carte Hotel

Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Catamaran Resort Hotel

Windows Café & Lounge 72°

Courtyard San Diego Old Town

Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside

Rancho Bernardo Inn

Samburgers Little Italy

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Salt & Whiskey

Hope 46

Courtyard Mission Valley

Firefly Eatery

Quarterdeck Restaurant

Tin Roof

Bunz Burgers

Hotel Indigo

Humphreys Half Moon Inn

Humphreys La Jolla Grill

Westerly Public House

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

InterContinental San Diego

Coast

Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown

Bahia Resort Hotel

Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego - La Jolla

Carnitas Snack Shack

Blue Wave Bar and Grill

Town and Country Resort

Upper East

Galaxy Taco

Casa Guadalajara

Amigo Spot and Waffle Spot

Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island

Torreyana Grille

Hotel Republic San Diego

Comfort Inn & Suites Zoo SeaWorld Area

Bahia Resort Hotel

Homewood Suites San Diego Downtown/Bayside

Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Bayside

Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp

Hotels- Stays and Welcome Gifts

San Diego RV Resort

Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside

Ocean Park Inn

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Western Mission Bay

Hotel Z

Kona Kai Resort & Spa

Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown

Glorietta Bay Inn

Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego Bay - Downtown

Bristol Hotel

Comfort Inn & Suites Zoo SeaWorld Area

La Valencia Hotel

Bahia Resort Hotel

Town and Country Resort

Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel & Marina

The Dana

Kings Inn

Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa

Kids Free in October gives local and visiting families the opportunity to enjoy new museum and adventure experiences each year.

To see a full list of terms and deals for kids this month, you can visit the San Diego tourism website.